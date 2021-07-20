So good, it’s ‘surreal’? New Boise pizza restaurant sets itself apart with unique twist

Pizza Twist says “you can’t go wrong” with its butter chicken pizza. Pizza Twist

Does the thought of yet another pizza joint in this city make you want to dump crushed red pepper in your eyeballs?

Screw the lid back on that shaker. The newest player to join Boise’s pepperoni-slathered restaurant scene isn’t like the rest.

Pizza Twist, which just opened at 1505 W. Broadway Ave., wants to add Indian spice to your slice.

Ever wonder what a tikka masala pizza might taste like? A tandoori or curry pie? A butter chicken or lamb kabob pizza?

Pizzas range from $13.99 for a 10-inch small to $26.99 for a 16-inch family size. And with heat level choices ranging from no spice to extra spicy, you get to customize the kick.

The chain restaurant, which took over a former Pizza Hut space, also caters to specific dietary needs. There are plenty of vegan, keto, halal, vegetarian and gluten-free options. With more than 30 available toppings, there’s seemingly something for all tastes.

Do Indian and Middle Eastern spices sound too adventurous? Is paneer instead of mozzarella too exotic? Wait — not in the mood for that cauliflower crust option? Fine. Pizza Twist also sells traditional pizzas such as supreme, margherita and Hawaiian. You’ll find familiar pastas ($10.99) such as alfredo chicken or penne meatball. You can grab a Caesar salad ($5.99). Or how about some bacon mac-n-cheese ($6.99)?

Founded in 2014, the Sacramento-based chain used to be called Chicago’s Pizza With-A-Twist. Rebranded in late 2020 as Pizza Twist, it now describes itself as “one of the fastest growing pizza franchises in the nation.”

Pizza Twist has more than 50 locations and is opening new ones aggressively, according to a recent media release.

“We aren’t stopping anytime soon,” company founder Harpreet Dahyia said. “Our menu is innovative, and we consistently see strong positive community response. People are ready for pizza that is healthier and that’s also delicious.”

Still in soft opening mode, Boise’s Pizza Twist has only two Yelp reviews so far (one four- and one-five star). But other locations have earned plenty of gushing feedback. “We tried the butter chicken pizza and I have never tasted anything like it in my life (in the best way possible),” a reviewer wrote about Pizza Twist in Folsom, California. Added another Yelper: “This was literally some of the best pizza I’ve ever had. It was so flavorful, and I couldn’t stop eating it; it was surreal.”

Ready to step outside the box and give Pizza Twist a try? Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Call 208-900-6868 to order, or you can order online to boise.pizzatwist.com.