‘It’s the perfect space’: Two downtown Boise restaurants to collaborate and open new bar

An R&R at Wild Root Cafe & Cocktails: Muddled fresh rose raspberries, rhubarb, honey reduction, lemon juice and Flor de Cana Rum. The new lounge downstairs will share Wild Root’s liquor license. Instagram

A new underground bar is on track to open in downtown Boise.

Underground — literally.

Tentatively called Suite 104, the small lounge will open at 280 N. 8th St. in the former home of Superb Sushi restaurant, which shuttered in 2018. Located in the Idaho Building basement below Wild Root Cafe & Cocktails, it’s a collaboration between Wild Root and Saint Lawrence Gridiron, the brisket-smoking dining haven at 705 W. Bannock St.

Both restaurants are connected to the 700-square-foot space via stairs. Owner Dan Watts describes the concept as part “modern speakeasy.” With the aid of natural light, it won’t be a dark dungeon.

“It’s going to become an overflow on the weekends for Saint Lawrence and Wild Root,” explains Watts, who also owns both restaurants with his wife. “And it’ll also just kind of be a ‘loungey’ hangout spot as well.

“It’s mostly about cocktails. We’ll be bringing some (appetizers) down from both places. Full-service is future. It’s real simple now, nothing crazy. But it’s just kind of, like, the perfect space.”

A popular brunch spot, Wild Root Cafe now serves cocktails and also offers dinner service four days a week. Wild Root Cafe & Cocktails Instagram

A North Carolina native who moved his family to Boise recently from California, Watts eyed the vacant spot after buying Wild Root Cafe last September, he says. He purchased Saint Lawrence Gridiron in early 2020.

Both restaurants lease liquor licenses. Suite 104 will be able to share Wild Root’s license, which is a big reason that its name could be its address, rather than something requiring additional booze-related red tape.

“I know it’s pretty boring,” Watts said, “but it’s one of those things where I don’t want to go through all the changing of license again, if we don’t have to right now. Because it’s a whole big ol’ pain.”

Construction has not started yet, but Watts hopes to open within a couple of months.

“It should be pretty cool when it’s all done,” he says.

“We will also have the outer courtyard,” he adds, “which will be a nice addition on beautiful Boise days. The main focus is on the inside area this year.”