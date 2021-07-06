Sheepishly, a unique California company plans to expand to Boise, open ice cream shop

Negranti Creamer’s sheep’s milk ice cream comes in a variety of flavors. Facebook

A new ice cream shop is coming to Boise — and bringing a taste of California with it.

Golden State ewes, to be precise.

Paso Robles-based Negranti Creamery plans to open downtown at 777 W. Main St., specializing in ice cream made from sheep’s milk.

Other than “coming soon,” no tentative launch date was immediately available. The small, 687-square-foot space formerly held a Gyro Shack restaurant.

Negranti Creamery operates two scoop shops in Paso Robles. More are planned in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo, according to its website. The Boise store will be its first expansion out of state, although Negranti does sell its product nationwide through online marketplace Goldbelly.

Family owned and operated, Negranti was founded a decade ago around a small sheep dairy. The company says it was the first creamery in the nation to offer sheep’s milk ice cream at both the wholesale and retail levels.

“With the milk from pasture-raised ewes, we produce 100% sheep milk ice cream,” Negranti Creamery says on its website. “In our new scoop shop, we also offer traditional cow’s milk options as well.”

Wade and Alexis Negranti shown in this photo taken shortly after they founded Negranti Creamery more than a decade ago. Negranti Creamery Facebook

Sheep’s milk has roughly twice as much butterfat as cow’s milk, giving it an added richness. Negranti Creamery sells its ice cream as scoops or in waffle and cake cones. The menu also offers milkshakes, ice cream cakes, build-your-own ice cream sandwiches and more. Want some for later? The shop sells ice cream pints, pies, cakes and sandwiches to take home.

Striving for “clean, simple, luscious ice cream,” co-owner Alexis Negranti creates the recipes herself, resulting in flavors such as Salted Brown Sugar, Strawberry Basil and Black Coffee Chip. “The sweet notes of sheep milk, blended with fresh ingredients, makes Negranti Creamery ice cream the perfect treat,” according to the website.

One of the benefits of sheep’s milk, according to the creamery, is that it’s more easily digested than cow’s milk, allowing some people with lactose intolerance to enjoy it.

Negranti Creamery has been featured in publications ranging from the New York Times to Conde Nast Traveler.