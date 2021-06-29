Words & Deeds

Words & Deeds

Sweet ‘Dreams,’ Idaho: The Fleetwood Mac guy’s new cranberry booze might knock you out

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca of Idaho holds a serving of Cranberry Dreams.
Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca of Idaho holds a serving of Cranberry Dreams. BeatBox Beverages

Nine months after going viral, Doggface is still livin’ the “Dreams.”

Since taking over the universe by lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac on TikTok, the Ocean Spray-guzzling Idaho Falls native has launched a merchandise line. He’s starred in commercials with Snoop Dogg. He’s bought a house. He even appeared in President Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration parade.

Now Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca is throwing his chill image behind a new adult drink.

Cranberry Dreams, released by nationally distributed BeatBox Beverages, should help cool off any heat wave. But sip carefully, lightweights. Otherwise, this Party Punch might put you to sleep.

At 11.1% alcohol by volume, the refreshing intoxicant packs a wallop. “Do the #partymath,” Beatbox brags on its website. “One 500ml Party Punch equals four light beers.”

Each $3.99 container holds 500 milliliters, or 16.9 ounces (which Beatbox claims is three servings). Each 5.63-ounce “serving” has 130 calories and 8 grams of sugar.

Cranberry Dreams is a limited-edition release from BeatBox, which calls itself “the party starter — and finisher.” BeatBox’s Party Punch line comes in a variety of flavors.

“To be involved with BeatBox is something like beyond words can express,” Apodaca said in a press release. “Cranberry Dreams and the overall vibe of the brand is gonna make this the drink of the summer! My fans can’t wait to taste it.”

Fans? Yes, a dude who filmed himself longboarding and downing Cran-Raspberry juice in East Idaho has bona fide fans. As in more than 10 million followers on social media. Doggface’s video was the second-most watched TikTok video of 2020. It has been viewed more than 100 million times across all platforms. It helped push “Dreams” — originally a hit in 1977 — to No. 1 on iTunes.

Doggface’s local fans might have to wait to taste Cranberry Dreams, though — at least a tiny bit longer.

The new drink is rolling out in late June at retailers, but it isn’t showing up yet on BeatBox’s online store locator (at least not anywhere near Boise).

The company also offers online sales, and it plans to add Cranberry Dreams to that arsenal in early July.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds is an entertainment writer and opinion columnist. He chronicles the Boise good life: restaurants, concerts, culture, cool stuff. Deeds materialized at the Idaho Statesman as an intern in 1991 before taking on roles including features editor, sportswriter and music critic. Over the years, his freelance work has ranged from writing album reviews for The Washington Post to hyping Boise in that airline magazine you left on the plane. Deeds graduated magna cum laude from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism.
  Comments  

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is an entertainment reporter and opinion columnist for the Idaho Statesman. Listen to him weekly on "The Other Studio" from 8 to 9 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service