Restaurant News

‘Ready to rock the patio,’ restaurant opens along Boise River after half-year closure

Food and drink are back at Caffe Luciano’s along the Boise River, but the menu is limited for now.
Food and drink are back at Caffe Luciano’s along the Boise River, but the menu is limited for now. Caffe Luciano's Facebook

The Boise River is flowing. Those crazy 100-degree temperatures this week have dropped.

Caffe Luciano’s in Garden City is calling your name.

After closing last December because of winter and the pandemic, the Italian restaurant with the riverside patio will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday, June 4. Posting the news on its Facebook page, Caffe Luciano’s, 3588 N. Pospect Way, let customers know that it will have limited hours until further notice: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

”We are still dealing with a major staffing shortage so things will be a little different for a few weeks until we are back up at full staff,” the post said. “We will have our full beer and wine list available and a very limited food menu to start with. We will have a couple gourmet sandwiches, a few killer appetizers, and our amazing salads. As we staff and train more we will open up the full menu again.

“We basically have a brand new crew at the Caffe so please have patience with us, we are SOO EXCITED to be back again, we’ve missed all of our amazing guests! We’re ready to rock the patio!”

Luciano’s, a sister location at 11 N. Orchard St. in Boise, is open with its normal hours and menu.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds is an entertainment writer and opinion columnist. He chronicles the Boise good life: restaurants, concerts, culture, cool stuff. Deeds materialized at the Idaho Statesman as an intern in 1991 before taking on roles including features editor, sportswriter and music critic. Over the years, his freelance work has ranged from writing album reviews for The Washington Post to hyping Boise in that airline magazine you left on the plane. Deeds graduated magna cum laude from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service