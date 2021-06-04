‘Ready to rock the patio,’ restaurant opens along Boise River after half-year closure

Food and drink are back at Caffe Luciano’s along the Boise River, but the menu is limited for now. Facebook

The Boise River is flowing. Those crazy 100-degree temperatures this week have dropped.

Caffe Luciano’s in Garden City is calling your name.

After closing last December because of winter and the pandemic, the Italian restaurant with the riverside patio will reopen at 4 p.m. Friday, June 4. Posting the news on its Facebook page, Caffe Luciano’s, 3588 N. Pospect Way, let customers know that it will have limited hours until further notice: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

”We are still dealing with a major staffing shortage so things will be a little different for a few weeks until we are back up at full staff,” the post said. “We will have our full beer and wine list available and a very limited food menu to start with. We will have a couple gourmet sandwiches, a few killer appetizers, and our amazing salads. As we staff and train more we will open up the full menu again.

“We basically have a brand new crew at the Caffe so please have patience with us, we are SOO EXCITED to be back again, we’ve missed all of our amazing guests! We’re ready to rock the patio!”

Luciano’s, a sister location at 11 N. Orchard St. in Boise, is open with its normal hours and menu.