With brunch and ‘adulting,’ new Boise restaurant opens where old one closed after decades

Benedicts include the Brisket, Biscuit, Bacon, and Blues ($17.99), “golden-grilled scratch-made biscuit topped with 12-hour smoked beef brisket, farm fresh poached eggs, sweet bacon Hollandaise sauce, crumbled blue cheese and drizzled in homemade bbq sauce.”

Until it closed earlier this year, family-style breakfast was served for decades at the Sunrise Cafe near the intersection of Glenwood and State streets.

Now it’s reopened as the higher-aiming — and, yes, a bit higher-priced — Huck House Brunchette.

Breakfast is still on the menu, along with other delicious-looking brunch options. Describing its specialties as “breakfast,” “coffee” and “adulting,” Huck House will celebrate its grand opening Friday, June 4, at 7135 W. State St. in Boise.

This ain’t Denny’s. The enticing menu is gluten-, vegetarian, keto- and vegan-friendly. You can construct your own Hipster Toast ($12 plus build-your-own toppings). Grab a 12-hour Smoked Brisket and Eggs ($15.99). There’s a Wild Garlic Shrimp Omelette ($19.99). Or dive into an array of bowls, including the Keto Harvest ($15.99).

Lunch options range from salads like The Goat ($14.99, fresh spinach, huckleberry vinaigrette, sliced strawberries, huckleberries, raw almonds, goat cheese) to sandwiches such as the BLTerrific ($13.99, grilled country white bread with roasted red pepper aioli, Tender Belly bacon, arugula, sliced tomatoes and pickled red onions).

Craving a bloody mary? Huck House has you covered. Huck House Brunchette

Huck House also has its own Brunchette Blend house-roasted coffee, and lots of sweet-sounding espresso creations.

As for the “adulting”? You’ll find juice drinks such as the Orange Lavender (fresh-squeezed orange juice and lavender-infused syrup). Or let the alcohol flow. Choose from three different bloody mary concoctions made with 5 ounces of sake. The Bunny Mary with carrot juice mixed with herbs and spices sounds intriguing.

Huck House Brunchette is owned by Boomer Godsill, who also owns the local Sunrise Cafe chain the Treasure Valley. In an interview with the Idaho Statesman earlier this year, he described Huck House Brunchette as “a breath of fresh air” for that part of town.