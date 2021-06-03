Here’s where to get National Donut Day freebies in Boise. Vaccinated? Even sweeter. 

Prepare for a sugar rush, Idaho. There are enough tasty deals Friday, June 4, to make your eyes glaze over.

It’s National Doughnut Day (aka National Donut Day, depending on which spelling bee you’ve crashed with a baker’s dozen).

The annual, nationwide promotion means you can score all sorts of sweet deals — including in the Boise area — with no purchase necessary.

Here are some of the free treats and other promotions.

▪ Krispy Kreme, 1525 N. Eagle Road, Meridian, is doubling the fun. “Celebrate with us and enjoy TWO offers on National Doughnut Day,” the nationwide chain explains on its website. “In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed doughnut. That means when you celebrate with us you can enjoy one free doughnut of choice, one free Original Glazed doughnut and a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase!”

▪ Duck Donuts, 2126 N. Eagle Road at the Village at Meridian, is a newcomer to the Treasure Valley. So now’s the time to sample the chain’s fried cake doughnuts. On Doughnut Day, customers get one free cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar or bare doughnut. And if you buy some, you’re automatically entered into a drawing for free doughnuts for a year.

▪ Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., Boise, and 2826 S. Eagle Road, Eagle, is opening at 7 a.m. The locally owned shops will give the first 200 customers a free cake doughnut. They’ll also hand out free T-shirts while supplies last, and have face-painting and music. Earlier this week, Guru also held a contest to win free doughnuts for a year. (The entry deadline ended Wednesday.)

▪ The Fit Donut, 1330 E. Fairview Ave. #105 in Meridian, will offer five donuts for $10 and give away a Fit Donut mug with a $20 gift card.