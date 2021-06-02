Idaho Center Amphitheater adds another new summer concert. This one’s a double bill.

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater is looking like the place to be for outdoor concerts this summer in the Boise area.

The venue just added another show to its growing schedule — one for hip-hop fans.

Atmosphere and Cypress Hill will perform Thursday, Aug. 26, with special guest DJ Z-Trip. Music starts at 7 p.m. General-admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, for $45 ($50 day of show) at ICTickets. Four-packs of lawn seats also are available for $140.

Formed in 1996, Atmosphere is a prolific Minneapolis duo with a huge arsenal of albums filled with thoughtful, evolving music. Atmosphere has its own record label, Rhymesayers Entertainment, and its own way of forging a music career. The single “Sunshine,” released in 2007, has more than 5 million YouTube views — via a solar-powered video released eight years later.

Cypress Hill is an influential West Coast hip-hop act that has sold more than 20 million albums. It is best known for early 1990s hits such as “Insane in the Brain” and “How I Could Just Kill a Man.”

▪ In other concert news, heavy metal band Trivium will headline Monday, Sept. 6, at the Revolution Center in Garden City.

General-admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, for $29.50, at ICTickets. Upstairs VIP tickets also are available for $59.50.

Special guests will be added to the show, according to the promoter. Music will start at 8 p.m.