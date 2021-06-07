Seeking ‘rent we can afford,’ California BBQ chef moves here to open Boise restaurant

Boise is about to have a new barbecue restaurant option. Neighbor Tim's BBQ

A freshly transplanted barbecue pitmaster is on the verge of opening a new Boise restaurant.

Neighbor Tim’s BBQ is preparing to launch in a small space at 7802 W. Goddard Road, across from Capital High School. Hungry Idahoans can watch the business’ Facebook page for updates on the opening date: “Very, very soon,” Neighbor Tim’s proclaimed in a June 3 post seeking additional employees, before promising an “announcement coming soon” on June 6.

Founded in 2014, Neighbor Tim’s offered catering in Santa Barbara, California. The food earned local accolades from the Santa Barbara Independent and Santa Barbara News-Press.

Owner and pitmaster Tim Goebel told Santa Barbara’s online publication, Noozhawk, last year that he and his family were moving to Idaho to start anew. “We just need affordable space to get into a bigger home, and rent we can afford,” Goebel said.

“The goal is to replicate the business and serve the residents of Boise, Idaho,” he added.

Neighbor Tim’s will take over the former Pesto’s Pizza. It’s a drive-thru building, but the site also has limited outdoor seating.

Using apple and oak, Neighbor Tim’s slow-smokes meats such as Texas brisket, pulled pork, ribs and tri-tip, and offers side dishes and dessert, according to its website. There’s also a Neighbor Tim’s barbecue sauce to add zip to meats on the menu.

Neighbor Tim’s barbecue catering business made its move to the Treasure Valley in November 2020.

Online: neighbortimsbbq.com.