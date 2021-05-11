Don’t get in a flap, Chick-fil-A, but this ‘hot’ new competitor will open in Meridian

A chicken chain new to Idaho is shaking its tail feathers in the Boise area.

Super Chix, which recently launched its first Gem State restaurant in Ammon, plans to open a store in Meridian. Super Chix has leased 3,000 square feet in Orchard Park — formerly Linder Village — the 79-acre commercial and residential project at the southeast corner of Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road.

No opening date is set, franchisee Bill Hawes said. “We aren’t exactly sure of the timing since the landlord hasn’t broken ground on the building we plan to occupy,” he explained in an email. “We anticipate our portion of the build-out will take approximately three months once we are given access to the shell.”

Hawes and his business partners are looking to open another Treasure Valley location, too, he said.

When Super Chix does launch in the valley, Chick-fil-A fans will want to flock there for a taste. Founded in Texas but based in Utah, Super Chix recently was named to QSR Magazine’s list of “The 40 Hottest Startup Fast Casuals in America.”

Fries are hand-cut at Super Chix. Super Chix Facebook

With a menu centered on chicken sandwiches and frozen custard, Super Chix has broad appeal. Claiming to serve “the last true chicken sandwich,” the chain leans in a slightly gourmet direction. The Dallas Observer once proclaimed, “The new Super Chix ... kicks Chick-fil-A’s ass.”

“We’re not a fast-food joint,” Super Chix explains. “We marinate our filets and jumbo chicken tenders in-house each day. All our produce is delivered fresh and cut by hand. To top it off we serve hand-cut fries crisped in 100-percent peanut oil” and “in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.”

Serving chicken sandwiches either grilled or breaded, Super Chix is a bit pricier than Chick-fil-A. You’ll pay $6.99 for a Simple (filet with a kosher pickle), $7.49 for a Deluxe (filet with pickles, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato) and $7.99 for a Cheesy BBQ (filet with cheddar onion rings and BBQ sauce). Other options include Nashville Hot ($7.49), Korean BBQ ($7.49) and the special Cordon Bleu ($8.49), a breaded filet with ham and swiss cheese topped with honey mustard sauce.

Super Chix’s breaded chicken tenders are egg-dipped before getting dunked in crackling peanut oil. Prices range from $4.79 for two to $7.79 for five. You can order them tossed in Nashville Hot or Buffalo sauce, too.

Hand-cut fries range from Cheese Fries ($4.19/$6.19) to Loaded Fries ($4.99/$6.99) — with seasonings such as salt, Sweet, Cajun and Rosemary Pepper.

Poultry-powered salads ($9.99) are available with grilled or breaded filets. Choices range from a House Salad (bacon, gouda cheese, tomatoes, Fresno peppers, honey mustard dressing) and a Southwest Salad (avocado, tortilla strips, tomatoes, tomatillo dressing) to the Asian Sesame Salad (cashews, mandarin oranges, Fresno peppers, carrots, sesame dressing).

Frozen custard comes in a cone, cup or as a shake. Pure Vanilla and Dutch Chocolate are available, while rotating flavors include options such as Butterfinger and Mint Oreo.

When Super Chix opened in Ammon, the first 100 customers got free chicken and fries. Hawes said it’s likely that the same promotion, or a similar one, will be offered in Meridian.