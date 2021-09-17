Words & Deeds

Words & Deeds

Treefort Music Fest stops ticket sales, but festival still a go in Boise

If you haven’t already purchased a ticket to Treefort Music Fest, you won’t be attending the ninth annual event.

The festival, which will take place Sept. 22-26 in downtown Boise, abruptly ended ticket sales Friday, Sept. 17.

Organizers had warned it could wind up sold out after limiting its capacity, but the announcement was unexpected.

“Treefort Music Fest is proceeding with compassion and caution,” organizers said in a statement, “... with guidance from healthcare and city officials.

“We are prepared to put on an event with safety protocols in place to comply with local guidelines and enforcements.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Our health screening process is one of the most robust of any event happening in the state. We are verifying vaccine or negative test proof and requiring all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask. These requirements have proven to be effective and are supported by local health officials and city leaders.

“In addition, Treefort committed to limiting attendance and has stopped ticket sales for Treefort 9.

“Treefort Music Fest is an event built with our community top of mind, and that commitment has not wavered. Under good guidance, we are confident these safety measures are necessary. Events that are ready and willing to take these extra steps remain important to the broader well-being of our community and not only can happen, but should happen.

We look forward to gathering and enjoying Treefort in the safest way we possibly can. We greatly appreciate your support, patience, and kindness as we navigate this new way of experiencing live music together.”

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 10:18 AM.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds
An entertainment writer and opinion columnist, Michael Deeds chronicles the Boise good life: restaurants, concerts, culture, cool stuff. Deeds materialized at the Idaho Statesman as an intern in 1991 before taking on roles including sportswriter, features editor and music critic. Over the years, his freelance work has ranged from writing album reviews for The Washington Post to hyping Boise in that airline magazine you left on the plane. Deeds has a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism from the University of Nebraska.
  Comments  

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is an entertainment reporter and opinion columnist for the Idaho Statesman. Listen to him weekly on "The Other Studio" from 8 to 9 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service