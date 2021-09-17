Treefort Music Fest stops ticket sales, but festival still a go in Boise

If you haven’t already purchased a ticket to Treefort Music Fest, you won’t be attending the ninth annual event.

The festival, which will take place Sept. 22-26 in downtown Boise, abruptly ended ticket sales Friday, Sept. 17.

Organizers had warned it could wind up sold out after limiting its capacity, but the announcement was unexpected.

“Treefort Music Fest is proceeding with compassion and caution,” organizers said in a statement, “... with guidance from healthcare and city officials.

“We are prepared to put on an event with safety protocols in place to comply with local guidelines and enforcements.

“Our health screening process is one of the most robust of any event happening in the state. We are verifying vaccine or negative test proof and requiring all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask. These requirements have proven to be effective and are supported by local health officials and city leaders.

“In addition, Treefort committed to limiting attendance and has stopped ticket sales for Treefort 9.

“Treefort Music Fest is an event built with our community top of mind, and that commitment has not wavered. Under good guidance, we are confident these safety measures are necessary. Events that are ready and willing to take these extra steps remain important to the broader well-being of our community and not only can happen, but should happen.

We look forward to gathering and enjoying Treefort in the safest way we possibly can. We greatly appreciate your support, patience, and kindness as we navigate this new way of experiencing live music together.”

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 10:18 AM.