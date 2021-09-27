This band sold out the Idaho Center in minutes. It’s coming back, Boise.

Ford Idaho Center is one of the Treasure Valley’s premier concert arenas. Ford Idaho Center

One of the biggest rock bands in the world is returning to the Boise area after its last visit was derailed by the pandemic.

Tool will headline a 7:30 p.m. show on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at ICTickets.com for $65, $85 and $125. Special guest Blonde Redhead will open.

Last year, Tool traveled to Boise to perform a show scheduled for March 14 at the Idaho Center. The production, stage and rig were all set up inside the venue. But the day before the event, the Nampa City Council approved an emergency resolution temporarily prohibiting large gatherings in the arena because of the coronavirus. The show was canceled. Tool drove home.

Organizers had expected the concert to be packed. That’s what Tool does. In 2017, the last time Tool successfully played at Ford Idaho Center, the show sold out in about 10 minutes, according to promoter Live Nation — a whopping 9,500 tickets.

Blending progressive-rock with heavy metal, Tool has grown into a massively popular act since it formed in 1990. The band’s latest record, “Fear Inoculum,” was the biggest-selling rock album of 2019.

Filled with mind-blowing video and light displays, Tool’s lengthy, bludgeoning concerts are sort of like Pink Floyd for headbangers.