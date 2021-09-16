The ‘Boise Boys’ debut a new HGTV series this weekend. Wait, no more house flipping?

The “Boise Boys” are putting a fresh coat of paint on their home-improvement concept.

After 20 episodes of their HGTV hit, “Boise Boys,” house flippers Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson will unveil a new reality series this weekend: “Outgrown.”

Instead of renovating and selling homes, the duo will help Idaho families retool their current places.

Premiering at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, “Outgrown” will entice viewers with a feel-good formula. “Designer Luke Caldwell, father of eight, and builder Clint Robertson, father of three, know a thing or two about big families who need more space,” HGTV says. In the new series, “Luke and Clint will put that knowledge to good use by renovating homes for growing families in Boise, Idaho. In each hour-long episode, the duo will seek to understand each family member’s unique needs and then work to customize the home to be a perfect fit.

“In the premiere episode, a couple and their active young sons feel cramped in their 700-square-foot home, but with all the history in the house and the grandparents next door, moving isn’t an option. Luke and Clint step in to break down walls and maximize valuable space so that this family can stay and grow in their beloved home.”

In subsequent episodes of “Outgrown,” Caldwell and Robertson help a military family out. A newly moved mother and kids adapt. And a recent divorcee begin “the next chapter of her life in Boise, Idaho.”

With housing prices at jaw-dropping levels in the Treasure Valley, it made sense to move on from “Boise Boys.” After all, how many house-flipping bargains remain in the Treasure Valley?

Plus, the “Outgrown” idea feels here and now. Lots of families in the Boise area have no affordable place to move, unless it’s out of state.

Caldwell and Robertson filmed 10 episodes of “Outgrown,” wrapping up shooting in July. It will be interesting to see whether “Outgrown” captures TV audiences like “Boise Boys” did.

▪ Note: The premiere’s Sept. 18 air time might differ depending on TV provider. YouTube TV, for example, will broadcast it at 9 p.m.

