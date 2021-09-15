Words & Deeds

Psst. A new speakeasy bar just opened downtown. It’s ‘the worst kept secret in Boise.’

Boise mixologist Caleb Deno is curating drinks at Suite 104.
Boise mixologist Caleb Deno is curating drinks at Suite 104.

A new underground bar just opened in downtown Boise.

But don’t expect things to remain on the down low.

Let alone in the dark.

Not only is Suite 104 arguably the brightest “speakeasy” in the universe — at least part of it is — the place also uses the motto, “Cocktails done right, without the pretentious. The worst kept secret in Boise.”

The small lounge at 280 N. 8th St. has taken over the former home of Superb Sushi, which shuttered in 2018. Located in the Idaho Building basement below Wild Root Cafe & Cocktails, it’s a collaboration between Wild Root and Saint Lawrence Gridiron, the brisket-smoking restaurant at 705 W. Bannock St.

Suite 104 debuted last week in soft-opening mode. Downtown restaurateur Dan Watts, who owns all three businesses, says it has the ambiance he was seeking: “Modern speakeasy.”

“The bar space inside is a darker feel, more speakeasy style,” he explains via email. “A moderate space with bar seating and a couple of small tables only.”

20210903_181501.jpg
Guests enjoy drinks during a soft opening of downtown Boise’s newest bar. Suite 104

Step outside the bar, and customers enjoy the airy component of Suite 104 while they sip drinks. It’s the place to get lit — by natural light.

“The atrium is very open with lounge seating and a large community table for folks to mingle,” Watts says. “Definitely the more modern part. We put up some fun faux taxidermy to bring the ‘speakeasy’ feel into that space a bit.”

20210903_184152.jpg
The area outside the bar space has a brighter, airier feel. Suite 104

Mixologist Caleb Deno is guiding the drink philosophy. Check out his creations on Instagram at @calebcocktails. Suite 104 also has its own Instagram page: @suite104boise.

Suite 104 is operating in “phase one,” Watts says. Improvements are coming to the atrium in the second phase — including deciding how to decorate a towering wall space currently showcasing a moose head.

Phase three isn’t planned until spring 2022. “The outdoor courtyard needs a good amount of work to get it back to life,” Watts says, “and we are going to tackle that space then. When that is done, it’s going to be a great indoor/outdoor space to hang out.”

And if you’re hungry? Although their full menus aren’t available at Suite 104, Saint Lawrence Gridiron and Wild Root Cafe serve apps and snacks there.

Hours for Suite 104 in fall and winter are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 12:23 PM.

    

