Canceled? Nope. 12 fall festivals, parties in Boise: Oktoberfests, Russian food, more

With fall approaching, it’s festival time.

Some event organizers have pulled the plug recently because of the coronavirus pandemic, including the Hyde Park Street Fair and Old Boise Oktoberfest.

But plenty of other get-togethers are still a go. Here’s a guide to notable festivals and events happening in the Treasure Valley in September and the first half of October. Be aware: Some events may require masks, or even proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. And because of the dynamic nature of the situation, it’s wise to check websites or social media before heading out the door.

Zoo Boise Wine Safari: Sept. 16

In this fundraiser for Zoo Boise, guests will sip wine from around the world while enjoying animal talk tours and experiences. Light appetizers will be provided. Guests will be split into groups of 10, and recommended health precautions will be in place. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. $150 per person. zooboise.org/event/wine-safari-at-zoo-boise.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Payette Brewing Oktoberfest: Sept. 17-19

Local beer drinkers look forward to Payette Brewing’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. This year, it’s been expanded to three days. As usual, there will be lots of German-inspired food truck goodies, live music, games (ax throwing!) — and, of course, Boiseans wearing dirndl dresses and lederhosen. It’s free to go in. You then buy the stein and drink tokens ($6 or $10 mugs depending on size, $6 tokens). They’re even showing the Boise State football game in the parking lot on Saturday. 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17 and 2 to 10 p.m. Sept 18-19, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. payettebrewing.com/oktoberfest.

Boise Taco & Margarita Festival: Sept. 18

Normally, the Revolution Center is a concert venue. For these seven hours, it will be a destination for tacos, margaritas and Mexican pro wrestling. Ten bucks gets you inside the door. Food and drinks cost extra. Or buy a $45 VIP ticket that includes admission, a T-shirt, two tacos and two margaritas. For $75, ticketholders get that stuff, plus access to the VIP balcony and private bar for a performance by Garratt Wilkins and The Parrotheads, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Free for children 12 and younger. cttouringid.com.

Indian Creek Festival: Sept. 17-18

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This free event includes a car cruise, car show, chalk art contest, local marketplace, cardboard kayak race, music, food and more. 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. indiancreekplaza.com/indian-creek-festival.

A fan covers up against the chilly weather during a 2016 performance at Treefort Music Festival in Boise. Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Treefort Music Fest: Sept. 22-26

If you’ve lived in Boise, you know all about Treefort. Hundreds of bands — touring and local — will rock downtown Boise for five days. The main stage is outdoors at 12th and Grove streets. There also are multicultural “subforts”: Storyfort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Comedyfort, YogaFort and more. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required at all Treefort functions. Cost: $250 for Discovery passes, $420 Zipline passes, and $150 U21 passes. Children 12 and younger are free, accompanied by an adult with a pass. treefortmusicfest.com.

Das Alpenhaus Oktoberfest: Sept. 24-25

The German-inspired deli will close to the public for two days, instead focusing on its Oktoberfest celebration in the parking lot out front. It’s free to enter. You’ll be able to buy traditional bratwurst on a brötchen bratwurst plate, or schweinshaxe — both served with sauerkraut and hot German potato salad. Or just grab a giant pretzel. Expect a whole bunch of German beers to be available. And, of course, there will be live German music. 3 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25, Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, 1340 S. Vista Ave., Boise. facebook.com/dasalpenhausboise

Powderhaus Oktoberhaus: Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1-2

Taking place over two weekends, this free-to-enter Oktoberfest celebration will include food vendors, live music and lots of beer. Music and food includes Blaze & Kelly with Crisp International Cuisine on Sept. 24, Guess When Band with Crisp International Cuisine on Sept. 25, Gary Tackett with We’re the Wurst Old World Sausage on Oct. 1, and Jesse Dayne and the Sagebrush Drifters with We’re the Wurst World Sausage on Oct. 2. Powderhaus Brewing Co., 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. facebook.com/powderhausbrewing.

Oktoberfest in Nampa: Sept. 24

This annual event at Nampa Civic Center features lots of German food and a beer garden. Entertainment includes the Boise Valley Edelweiss Band, plus games including the Brat Shot, Mug Holding Contest, Beer Stein Race and more. Want to throw an ax? Precision Axe Range will be on site with a mobile trailer. 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 24, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Tickets: $8 advance includes one free drink token. ICTickets. Otherwise, $10 at the door (no token). $15 for a commemorative beer stein. Prost! Package is $30, which includes admission, a 16-ounce glass beer stein, two free drink tokens and a brat.

Ballparktoberfest: Sept. 25

Gotta love the name, right? There should be plenty of space to social distance inside Memorial Stadium, home to the Boise Hawks. This craft beer festival features local breweries, food trucks, vendors and games. 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $15 general (includes six sampling tickets), $5 for under 21/designated drivers (includes a hot dog and a soda). milb.com/boise/tickets/brewfest.

Shish kebab is one of the favorites at the Russian Food Festival. St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church

Russian Food Festival: Oct. 1-2

Started in 2005, this Russian culinary celebration lures thousands of Boiseans to the parking lot outside St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church. Why? To devour a smorgasbord of homemade deliciousness: beef stroganoff, shish kebab, Russian crepes, piroshki, borscht, salads and an assortment of desserts. (And, oh yes, Baltika beer.) Main dishes — such as stroganoff with rice and noodles, or shish kebab with rice — will cost $13 to $15. Other items typically run in the $4 to $6 range. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 1-2, St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church, 872 N. 29th St., Boise. stseraphimboise.org/festival.

Family Fun Fall Festival: Oct. 9

Music by Tractor Beam, Quirky Quarantine Quorum, Shiny Shoe Bob, Posterboy; food trucks; wine and beer; nonprofit and environmental interactive booths; bicycle repair workshop; and kids’ activities including a bounce house, arts and crafts and face painting. Presented by District 19 Democrats. Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 9, Julia Davis Park Pavilion, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. 208-440-4590, adademocrats.org.

Beers made from newly harvested hops take center stage at the annual Hoptober Freshtival, which has attracted about 2,000 festivalgoers in past years. Boise Brewing

Hoptober Freshtival: Oct. 16

Made using green hops harvested hours before they hit the brew kettle, fresh-hopped beers offer a yearly fall treat. Idaho’s largest fresh-hop festival features about 20 local and regional breweries. The party happens on the street in front of Boise Brewing. Seasonal brews are the focus, but games and food trucks provide distraction from the fresh-hop worship. Mask required for entry. Noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St., Boise. $3 for tasting mug, $3.50 for drink token, or $20 for mug and five tokens, $35 for mug and 10 tokens. 21 and older. HoptoberFreshtival.com.