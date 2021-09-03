Words & Deeds

Words & Deeds

What’s next for this ‘hero’ DJ who lost his Boise radio job? He posted a video update.

After announcing Tuesday that he had lost his job at Mix 106, longtime Boise radio personality Kekeluv mostly stayed silent on social media.

That changed Friday.

Kekeluv (real name Steve Kicklighter) posted a 4-minute video thanking fans and addressing the big question: “What’s next?”

The future job part isn’t yet clear, he said.

But one thing is certain: He’s staying in Idaho. He has a wife and three young children, including a newborn baby. “I love this place,” he said. “I don’t want to go anywhere else. This is a special place. I’ve got a history.”

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A morning and afternoon host at 103.5 Kiss FM for 13 years, Kicklighter shifted to afternoon DJ on Mix 106 in 2020. Both stations are owned by New York-based Townsquare Media Group.

During that decade and a half, he became known as an advocate for preventing child abuse. He performed high-profile awareness campaigns such as the annual “Live for 175” — where he vowed not to sleep for an entire week — and ran marathons for seven consecutive days on the streets of Boise.

This spring, Mix 106 called him a “Treasure Valley legend” on its website.

After Kicklighter revealed that he had been let go by Townsquare Media, comments piled up on Instagram. Maggie O’Mara, morning anchor on KTVB Channel 7, summed up on what many former listeners clearly felt. “You’re my hero,” she replied.

In Friday’s emotional video update, Kicklighter made it clear that he felt the same way about Idahoans who have reached out this week.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

“The overwhelming support has been incredible,” he wrote on social media.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he promised in the video. “If you have any ideas on what you think I would be good at, let me know. We’re friends.”

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds
An entertainment writer and opinion columnist, Michael Deeds chronicles the Boise good life: restaurants, concerts, culture, cool stuff. Deeds materialized at the Idaho Statesman as an intern in 1991 before taking on roles including sportswriter, features editor and music critic. Over the years, his freelance work has ranged from writing album reviews for The Washington Post to hyping Boise in that airline magazine you left on the plane. Deeds has a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism from the University of Nebraska.
  Comments  

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is an entertainment reporter and opinion columnist for the Idaho Statesman. Listen to him weekly on "The Other Studio" from 8 to 9 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service