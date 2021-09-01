After 14 years as a community ‘hero’ and ‘legend,’ DJ let go by Boise radio station

Kekeluv runs through the streets of Boise in 2009 as he does a marathon. He put himself through the misery as part of Kiss FM’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month theme. Kekeluv planned to do his seventh marathon the following day, finishing up near the Statehouse. “I was running through tears, “ he said before starting his sixth marathon in as many days. “My knees are killing me.” Chris Butler/Idaho Statesman

A well-known local radio personality is gone from the Boise airwaves after nearly 15 years.

Mix 106 afternoon host Steve Kicklighter — known to listeners as Kekeluv — is no longer with the station.

“I gave you my all,” he wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for the out of town (management) team. I was just let go.”

Kicklighter, who grew up in Houston, hosted mornings and afternoons for 13 years in Boise at 103.5 Kiss FM before shifting to afternoons on Mix 106 in 2020. Kiss is a Top 40 station. Mix has a Hot AC (adult contemporary) format. Both stations are owned by New York-based Townsquare Media Group.

During his time in the Treasure Valley, he became known as an advocate for preventing child abuse and domestic violence. He performed high-profile awareness campaigns such as the annual “Live for 175” — where he vowed not to sleep for an entire week — and ran marathons for seven consecutive days on the streets of Boise.

This spring, Kicklighter sat in all 35,700 seats at Albertsons Stadium as part of a Rise Up Against Child Abuse promotion. Mix 106 called him a “Treasure Valley legend” on its website.

Because of Kicklighter’s dedication to the community, his fans weren’t just listeners. They included fellow media members.

“You’re my hero,” Maggie O’Mara, morning anchor on KTVB Channel 7, replied Tuesday to Kicklighter’s post on Instagram.

“Keke, you are the best DJ in this valley!” declared another commenter. “You have the purest heart, the purest soul.”

Kicklighter hinted that his work might not be done — “more coming soon,” he promised — but provided no specifics.

“Thank you, Idaho,” he wrote. “You’re special and I truly have a bond with you. I met my wife in Albertsons and we had three amazing children at Saint Alphonsus. I’m obsessed with you. I’m not exactly sure how to act so my apologies. All I ask is this: FOLLOW ME wherever I go. This chip on my shoulder is getting bigger and I promise, I got you!”

Townsquare Media’s local director of content did not immediately respond to an email requesting information about programming changes after Kekeluv’s departure. Mix 106 struggled in the most recent Nielsen Audio ratings, drawing a listener share of 2.0 among all weekday listeners 12 and older between 6 a.m. and midnight.