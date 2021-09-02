Words & Deeds

Words & Deeds

‘Wear masks ... be safe’: For second year in a row, beloved Boise street fair cancels

When organizers of the Hyde Park Street Fair canceled last year’s event for the first time in four decades, it was done months in advance.

This time? Two weeks.

The North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) announced Thursday that it will not hold the popular annual event, which was scheduled for Sept. 17-19 in Camel’s Back Park. The fair typically draws as many as 30,000 people to see live music, shop from local vendors and socialize.

The rapid spread of the delta variant forced the decision, NENA said in a press release, noting that “trends are going the wrong way.”

“We do not feel it is within the values of the NENA organization to proceed with an event that could jeopardize the safety of the vendors, attendees, performers, or volunteers. As a community, we value our health care workers and we want to respect them by not contributing to the burdens they currently labor under while they care for Boiseans during this difficult time. As neighbors, we want to ensure that our event does not contribute to the reduction in hospital beds.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We have explored the few options available for a safe and secure operation of the fair, including mandated masking. Unfortunately, none of the options to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and hold a safe event were physically or financially within the fair’s ability.”

More than 130 vendors had planned to participate, according to NENA, and organizers want to give them adequate time to change plans.

“Their safety is our concern. Even with enhanced cleaning and protective measures, we worry about our musicians and performers on the fair’s two stages. Most of all, we care about the kids who attend our fair, especially those too young for vaccination. ...”

“For the safety of our community, we urge you to wear masks, wash your hands, distance yourself, and be safe. We hope to see you next year.”

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds
An entertainment writer and opinion columnist, Michael Deeds chronicles the Boise good life: restaurants, concerts, culture, cool stuff. Deeds materialized at the Idaho Statesman as an intern in 1991 before taking on roles including sportswriter, features editor and music critic. Over the years, his freelance work has ranged from writing album reviews for The Washington Post to hyping Boise in that airline magazine you left on the plane. Deeds has a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism from the University of Nebraska.
  Comments  

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is an entertainment reporter and opinion columnist for the Idaho Statesman. Listen to him weekly on "The Other Studio" from 8 to 9 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service