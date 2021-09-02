‘Wear masks ... be safe’: For second year in a row, beloved Boise street fair cancels

When organizers of the Hyde Park Street Fair canceled last year’s event for the first time in four decades, it was done months in advance.

This time? Two weeks.

The North End Neighborhood Association (NENA) announced Thursday that it will not hold the popular annual event, which was scheduled for Sept. 17-19 in Camel’s Back Park. The fair typically draws as many as 30,000 people to see live music, shop from local vendors and socialize.

The rapid spread of the delta variant forced the decision, NENA said in a press release, noting that “trends are going the wrong way.”

“We do not feel it is within the values of the NENA organization to proceed with an event that could jeopardize the safety of the vendors, attendees, performers, or volunteers. As a community, we value our health care workers and we want to respect them by not contributing to the burdens they currently labor under while they care for Boiseans during this difficult time. As neighbors, we want to ensure that our event does not contribute to the reduction in hospital beds.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We have explored the few options available for a safe and secure operation of the fair, including mandated masking. Unfortunately, none of the options to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and hold a safe event were physically or financially within the fair’s ability.”

More than 130 vendors had planned to participate, according to NENA, and organizers want to give them adequate time to change plans.

“Their safety is our concern. Even with enhanced cleaning and protective measures, we worry about our musicians and performers on the fair’s two stages. Most of all, we care about the kids who attend our fair, especially those too young for vaccination. ...”

“For the safety of our community, we urge you to wear masks, wash your hands, distance yourself, and be safe. We hope to see you next year.”