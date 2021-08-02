This local radio station dominates in Boise. Others plummeted in newest ratings.

Nielsen Audio ranks Boise as the 92nd largest radio market in the United States with a population of 601,600. Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to competing for Idaho radio listeners, this ain’t KQBL’s first rodeo.

The station known as The Bull has become the Boise market’s dominant force. Continuing a pattern of elite finishes, 101.9 FM was No. 1 among listeners 12 and older in the spring 2021 Nielsen Audio ratings, which were released late last week. The Bull earned a 6.0 share.

Spinning country tunes, the station has won the 12-and-older demographic three out of the past four Nielsen ratings periods. (It slipped to second place in fall 2020, but still with a huge number.) Nielsen measures listener share among radio stations every six months.

The news-talk format powered the Boise area’s second- and third-place finishers: Boise State’s 91.5 KBSX-FM and 670 KBOI-AM. Fourth place went to 96.1 Bob FM, while fifth was, in a slight surprise, Christian station 89.5 KTSY-FM.

On that note, a couple of other stations might want to start praying.

News-talk station KIDO 580 AM plummeted more than two full points to a 2.2. But the station in utter spring freefall was 107.9 Lite FM. After taking third place in fall 2020 with a 4.9, it dropped all the way to the basement with a dismal 1.6. Oof. That might be what we call an aberration.

Other surprises earned smiles and high-fives at stations. Posting its biggest number in years, 94.9 FM The River jumped into the top 10. (Full disclosure: I co-host a radio show Sunday evenings on The River.) And country station Kissin’ 92, which has struggled a bit recently, also vaulted into the top 10.

Below is the ratings breakdown. These are quarter-hour share ratings for Treasure Valley stations among listeners 12 and older between 6 a.m. and midnight. Nielsen Audio carves ratings into near-endless demographics. With its wide range of listeners, the 12-plus category essentially is the bragging-rights division.

▪ KQBL-FM 101.9 (The Bull, country): 6.0

▪ KBSX-FM 91.5 (Boise State; news/talk): 5.8

▪ KBOI-AM 670 (news/talk): 5.4

▪ KSRV-FM 96.1 (Bob, variety hits): 4.4

▪ KTSY-FM 89.5 (Christian contemporary): 4.4

▪ KZMG-FM 102.7 (My 102.7, Hot AC): 4.2

▪ KIZN-FM 92.3 (Kissin’ 92.3, country): 4.2

▪ KRVB-FM 94.9 (The River, adult album alternative): 4.0

▪ KTHI-FM 107.1 (K-Hits, classic): 3.8

▪ KKOO-AM 1260 (Kool Oldies): 3.6

▪ KQXR-FM 100.3 (The X, active rock): 3.4

▪ KSAS-FM 103.5 (Kiss FM, contemporary hits): 3.4

▪ KKGL-FM 96.9 (The Eagle, classic rock): 3.2

▪ KBSU-FM 90.3 (Boise State, classical): 3.2

▪ KAWO-FM 104.3 (Wow country): 3.0

▪ KQFC-FM 97.9 (Magic 97.9, adult contemporary): 3.0

▪ KWYD-FM 101.1 (Wild 101.1, rhythmic contemporary hits): 2.8

▪ KJOT-FM 105.1 (Jack, variety hits): 2.4

▪ KIDO-AM 580 (news/talk): 2.2

▪ KCIX-FM 105.9 (Mix 106, Hot AC): 2.0

▪ KTIK-FM 93.1 (The Ticket, sports): 2.0

▪ KXLT-FM 107.9 (Lite FM, adult contemporary): 1.6

▪ KQBL-FM HD2 99.1 (I-Rock): 1.4

▪ KQBL-FM HD3 96.5 (alternative rock): 1.2

▪ KFXD-AM 630 (Power 105.5, urban contemporary): 0.6

▪ KOAY-FM 88.7 (Christian contemporary): 0.4

Explaining the numbers: “Share” is the percentage of listeners tuned in to a station at a given time. 101.9 The Bull’s 6.0 means 6.0 percent of everyone 12 and older in the market listening to the radio at that time was tuned in to that station. These are quarter-hour share, or AQH, numbers — the average number of people listening to a particular station for at least 5 minutes during a 15-minute period. “Rating,” the percentage of potential listeners in the market actually tuning in, is a different thing. Find out more here.