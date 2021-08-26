Words & Deeds

Good news, women! Idaho isn’t the absolute worst state for equality. One ranks lower.

Thanks to gorgeous mountains and a thriving capital city, Idahoans often sip blissfully from a stream of flattery flowing from the outside world.

But not always. A newly released study suggests the Gem State isn’t such a desirable place after all.

Not if you’re female.

A report on “2021’s best and worst states for women’s equality” ranks Idaho second to last. The embarrassing assessment is from WalletHub, the personal finance website known for its metrics-based articles.

“Women’s rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment,” WalletHub writes, “yet many women still struggle to break the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment in society. Unfortunately, the gender gap in 21st century America has only expanded.”

And Idaho is at the bottom of the barrel.

There’s only one place in the U.S. where women have it worse, according to this analysis. Naturally, it’s our next-door neighbor to the southeast. The one that handles polygamy laws sort of like traffic violations.

What’s strange? Utah and Idaho both border the best state for women’s equality: Nevada.

So why did Idaho tank? Because ranked among 17 criteria, the state’s average score was lousy. WalletHub’s gender comparisons do not paint a pretty picture. There’s income difference between men and women (Idaho ranked 47th). Disparity in advanced educational attainment and math test scores (49th and 50th). The gap in doctor-visit affordability (48th).

The criteria were grouped under three main categories: workplace environment (Idaho ranked 41st), education and health (49th), and political empowerment (31st).

Here are some of the study’s key overall findings:

The best states for women’s equality — Nos. 1 through 10 — are Nevada, Hawaii, Vermont, Maine, New York, California, Iowa, West Virginia, Michigan and Massachusetts.

The worst states for women’s equality — Nos. 41 through 50 — are Louisiana, Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Kansas, South Carolina, Texas, Idaho and Utah.

But don’t worry, Idaho. WalletHub made sure that no state walks away feeling entirely holier-than-thou. When it comes to women’s rights, the United States as a whole certainly is no superpower.

“In 2021,” the article says, “the U.S. failed to place in the top 10 — or even the top 25 — of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 156 countries based on gender equality. The U.S. ranked 30th.”

