‘Better and better,’ this year’s Idaho Wine Competition was largest in decade. Here are winners.

Idaho adores wine.

In fact, an analysis from VinePair claims that Idahoans drink more wine per capita than any other state.

We might as well sip the good stuff, right? And better yet, “drink local” when we can. (Even if California transplants sometimes take convincing to jump on the Gem State wine bandwagon.)

That’s where the Idaho Wine Competition comes in handy.

Presented by Great Northwest Wine and the Idaho Wine Commission, it highlights the state’s top wines. The 12th annual event featured 180 wines from 37 Idaho wineries. That’s the largest batch of entries in a decade.

Held Aug. 17 at Koenig Vineyards in Caldwell, the competition was conducted through blind tasting. The panel of seven judges was composed of writers, sommeliers, winemaking consultants, wine buyers and industry experts, according to a press release.

“We look forward to the Idaho Wine Competition each year because it allows us to showcase the incredible winemakers in our state on a national level,” Moya Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission, said in a prepared statement. “By partnering with Great Northwest Wine, it allows us to bring in some of the most influential wine experts to experience our region and taste our wines — and ultimately produce more ambassadors for Idaho’s wine industry.”

Like most everything in Idaho, that industry keeps growing. Since the Idaho Wine Competition’s debut in 2010, the number of Idaho wineries has expanded by 60 percent, and two more American Viticulture Areas (AVAs) have appeared. There are 69 wineries and 1,300 vineyard acres, according to the Idaho Wine Commission.

In a typical year, more than 175,000 visitors come to explore the state’s wineries, the commission says. The annual combined economic impact is around $210 million.

“It feels like each year we host the Idaho Wine Competition the wines just get better and better — and with the highest number of entries this year, you can really feel the strength of this growing wine region,” said Eric Degerman, Great Northwest Wine president and CEO, and Idaho Wine Competition director, in the press release.

Wines in the competition were judged on appearance, aroma, taste, texture and overall quality. Here are winners and most-decorated wines.

Best of Show/Best Red/Double Gold medal

Hat Ranch Winery 2018 Rivaura Vineyards Cabernet Franc, Lewis-Clark Valley, $34

Best White Wine/Double Gold medal

Cinder Wines 2020 Dry Viognier, Snake River Valley, $25

Best Rosé

Cinder Wines 2020 Cinsault Rosé, Snake River Valley, $23

Best Sparkling/Double Gold medal

Coiled Wines 2018 Rizza, Washington, $30

Best Sweet Wine/Double Gold medal

Roghani Vineyards 2015 Riesling Late Harvest, Snake River Valley, $30.40

Best of Class/Double Gold medal

Camas Prairie Winery 2020 Raspberry Mead, Idaho, $14

Clearwater Canyon Cellars 2019 Heritage Series Louis Delsol Cabernet Sauvignon, Lewis-Clark Valley, $32

Huston Vineyards 2020 Huston Estate Grüner Veltliner, Snake River Valley, $38

Cinder Wines 2019 Valentina Red Wine, Snake River Valley, $32

Indian Creek Winery 2020 Riesling, Snake River Valley, $18

Telaya Wine Co. 2018 Syrah, Snake River Valley, $34

Best of Class/Gold medal

Indian Creek Winery 2019 Reserve Chardonnay, Snake River Valley, $24

Coiled Wines 2019 Merlot, Snake River Valley, $34

Kerry Hill Winery 2018 Malbec, Snake River Valley, $45

Indian Creek Winery 2018 Reserve Tempranillo, Snake River Valley, $32

Lindsay Creek Vineyards 2016 Petite Sirah, Washington, $28

Double Gold medal

3100 Cellars 2018 Runoff Rosé, Snake River Valley, $36

Hat Ranch Winery 2020 Sèmillon, Snake River Valley, $25

Holesinsky Winery and Vineyard 2018 100% CH Syrah, Snake River Valley, $32

Koenig Vineyards 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Snake River Valley, $28

Koenig Vineyards 2019 Riesling Ice Wine, Snake River Valley, $26

Gold medal

Cinder Wines 2019 Tempranillo, Snake River Valley, $32

Clearwater Canyon Cellars NV Waha II, Washington, $28

Coiled Wines 2019 Black Mamba, Snake River Valley, $34

Free Dog Wines 2020 Albariño, Snake River Valley, $18

Free Dog Wines 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Snake River Valley, $25

Fujishin Family Cellars 2019 Malbec, Snake River Valley, $27.95

Hat Ranch Winery 2020 Rosé, Snake River Valley, $20

Holesinsky Winery and Vineyard 2018 100% JH Syrah, Snake River Valley, $22

Holesinsky Winery and Vineyard 2020 Idapeach Sangria, Snake River Valley, $14

Holesinsky Winery and Vineyard 2020 Sparkling Unicorn Rosé of Syrah, Snake River Valley, $18

Huston Vineyards 2019 Malbec, Snake River Valley, $32

Indian Creek Winery 2018 For the Mountains Malbec, Snake River Valley, $25

Indian Creek Winery 2020 Viognier, Snake River Valley, $17

Jovinea Cellars 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington, $26

Koenig Vineyards 2019 Estate Viognier, Snake River Valley, $18

Rivaura Estate Vineyards & Winery 2020 Estate Vineyards Rosé of Cabernet Franc, Lewis-Clark Valley, $19

Rolling Hills Vineyard 2018 Cabernet Franc, Eagle Foothills, $45

Sawtooth Winery 2020 Classic Fly Chenin Blanc, Snake River Valley, $24

SCORIA 2018 Merlot, Snake River Valley, $32

Williamson Vineyards 2020 Albariño, Snake River Valley, $23

Williamson Vineyards 2019 Malbec, Snake River Valley, $26

YKnot Winery 2019 Sèmillon, Snake River Valley, $25

SCORIA 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Snake River Valley, $32

Ste. Chapelle 2020 Panoramic Chardonnay, Snake River Valley, $26