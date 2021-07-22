‘I’m crushed’: Caldwell restaurant, brewpub to close. It opened in 2020.

Shortly after opening, the brewpub introduced a Mac ‘n Cheeseburger ($14.50) on its menu. Eight Twelve Main

A downtown Caldwell brewpub plans to close at the end of the week.

Eight Twelve Main, which opened early last year, will shutter at 812 Main St.

The burger, beer and bourbon destination lasted about a year and a half. Located next to the popular Indian Creek Plaza, the restaurant held its grand opening on Feb. 29, 2020.

Eight Twelve Main made the announcement this week on its Facebook page — “with heavy hearts.” Operations will wrap up this weekend, with a final closure Sunday at 3 p.m. — “or until we sell out.”

Loyal customers expressed disappointment by replying with comments ranging from “I’m crushed ...” to “Where am I going to go to get the best burger ever?”

Fortunately, fans of Eight Twelve Main have something to look forward to, however. On Facebook, Eight Twelve Main revealed a fresh vision for the future: “... We have plans to open a food truck park on the corner of 5th & Main next spring. Thanks again for your support!”