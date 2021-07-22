‘Amazing’ deal, Boise: Tickets slashed to $20 for 22 concerts — limited time, quantity

At its maximum capacity, the Revolution Center in Garden City holds 2,200 concertgoers. Revolution Center

With the pandemic pulling the plug on concerts for over a year, Boise music fans are fired up about a return to action in 2021.

Best of all? Starting Saturday, there’s a ticket sale that rocks.

Live Nation, the world’s leading concert promoter, will unveil a promotion with major money-saving implications in the Treasure Valley.

Tickets to 22 concerts will go on special for $20: eight shows at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa and 14 at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City.

It’s all part of Live Nation’s annual “National Concert Week” campaign. After taking a year off in 2020, it’s back and rebranded as a “Return to Live” promotion. The goal is to “get people back out watching music and having a good time,” said Creston Thornton, president of Live Nation’s mountain region. “Some of these are amazing deals, where you’re saving up to 50, 60 percent off.”

The $20 bargains begin at 10 a.m. July 24 and last until 10 p.m. July 26 — or until the discounted tickets evaporate. Thousands of tickets will be available, but quantities are limited depending on the concert.

“Some shows have 50 tickets. Some shows have 300 tickets,” Thornton explained. “Every year that we have done this, there are some shows that go clean in the first hour. And there are some that take a day or two.”

All tickets at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater will be general-admission lawn. All tickets at the Revolution Center will be general admission, too, with a couple of exceptions: Tom Petty tribute band Petty Theft and actor-musician Creed Bratton (of “The Office” fame). Those tickets will be reserved seats reduced by a few bucks.

Tickets will be available at ictickets.com, cttouringid.com and ticketmaster.com.

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

▪ Dierks Bentley, Riley Green — Aug. 14

▪ Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats — Aug. 18

▪ Cypress Hill, Atmosphere — Aug. 26

▪ Dirty Heads, Sublime With Rome — Aug. 30

▪ Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini — Sept. 2

▪ Death Cab for Cutie — Sept. 7

▪ Russ, special guests — Oct. 3

▪ Rancid, Dropkick Murphys — Oct. 4

Revolution Concert House and Event Center

▪ Petty Theft — Aug. 20

▪ Beartooth, Wage Wars — Aug. 22

▪ Trivium, Life Upon Liars, KCK — Sept. 6

▪ Michael Franti & Spearhead — Sept. 15

▪ Creed Bratton — Sept. 16

▪ Allman Betts Band — Sept. 17

▪ Gojira, Alien Weaponry — Oct. 8

▪ Skillet, Adelitas Way — Oct. 9

▪ August Burns Red, Fit for a King — Oct. 11

▪ Reckless Kelly, Micky and the Motorcars — Oct. 15

▪ Avatar, Magic Sword — Oct. 16

▪ The Hu — Oct. 21

▪ Halestorm, Rival Sons, Dorothy — Nov. 4

▪ X Ambassadors — Nov. 13