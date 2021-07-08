This new Boise restaurant closed already? Just for a bit — and it hopes to feed needy

With a brighter interior, State Street Kitchen & Drinkery recently opened in the former Dutch Goose building. Facebook

Matt Goodwin takes full responsibility: “100 percent,” he says good-naturedly.

When the co-owner of State Street Kitchen & Drinkery opened his new restaurant in the former Dutch Goose at 3515 W. State St., he applied with the state of Idaho for a beer and wine license.

But not with the city of Boise. Or with Ada County.

He didn’t know. Goodwin and his business partner are from Washington state, where red tape isn’t quite the same as Idaho’s. “It’s a different process that we’re not familiar with,” he explains.

Until the issues are resolved, State Street Kitchen & Drinkery can’t serve alcohol. So after opening in May, the restaurant has temporarily closed in July — for 10 to 12 days, is Goodwin’s best guess.

In the meantime? “We’re trying to help anybody that might need a meal or food,” he says.









When it’s open, State Street Kitchen & Drinkery does an $8 burger night every Monday from 5 p.m. to close, dine-in only. It includes fries. Backyard Public House Facebook

Goodwin is actively seeking a Boise organization to work with — one that can help him provide food to people in need. Goodwin would pay his employees to prepare the meals in State Street’s kitchen.

“We would donate them to people,” he says.

Interested organizations can contact him at matt@goodwingroupco.com.

Otherwise? The building has some electrical and plumbing improvements that can be done in the next week or two.

“We’ll make the place better while we’re closed,” Goodwin says.