Kim Kardashian ‘wipes out’ wakeboarding in Idaho — the not-so-new ‘North Hollywood’

Idaho is a fast-growing state. Sometimes it feels like half of California just moved here.

But when it comes to celebrity sightings, we’re hopelessly and dependably small-town. (I’m pretty sure I heard squealing on social media when Rebecca “Fridays” Black visited Sun Valley last year.)

So when TMZ reports that “Kim Kardashian wipes out wakeboarding in Idaho”?

Stop. The. Presses.

Again.

On Tuesday, the entertainment website published photos and video of Kardashian enjoying water recreation during a “long holiday weekend in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.”

It’s not the first time. TMZ reported in 2018 that Kardashian had tried wakesurfing on Lake Coeur d’Alene. That’s when TMZ — noting all the celebrity visitors — called Idaho “the New North Hollywood.”

This fresh Kardashian article includes footage of her going down in a splash — but also getting up and successfully cruising the water. There’s also a photo gallery showing Kourtney Kardashian, Pink, Diplo and other celebrities riding waves, although it’s unclear when and where those photos were taken.

“You can see Kim getting instructions on the fly ...” TMZ reports, “and she ultimately paid the price with a gnarly wipeout after the waves got a little too bumpy for her equilibrium to handle.

“It took a couple tries, but eventually Kim gets up ... and, not just that, she eventually mustered the courage to let go of the rope and ride a wave. She threw her arms up in celebration.”

Idaho natives are throwing their arms up in exasperation.

Our little state doesn’t need this kind of TMZ publicity, right?

Too bad, friends. There’s also video of two of Kardashian’s children, Saint and Chicago, riding a huge pool slide at Wayne Gretzky’s house, according to TMZ. (The Great One’s got a place in North Idaho? Sweet.)

Wealthy people chilling in the Coeur d’Alene area isn’t exactly jaw-dropping. It’s a resort town. Sun Valley is another celebrity hot spot.

But let’s admit it, Boise. If the Kardashians’ water tour hits Roaring Springs in Meridian? That’s front-page Idaho Statesman news. Above the fold.