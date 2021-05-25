A Spokane gastropub was to open in Boise’s former Dutch Goose. Then this happened.

The former Dutch Goose building on State Street as it appeared in February. mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

First, the bad news: The Backyard Public House, a gastropub based in Spokane, Washington, is not opening in the former Dutch Goose building as previously reported.

Now the good news: It already has opened — but not in name.

State Street Kitchen & Drinkery quietly debuted Monday in the Goose’s old spot at 3515 W. State St. It has the same menu as the Backyard Public House in Spokane, co-owner Matt Goodwin says. Even the same logo. “Same everything,” he says. “We’re just changing the name to State Street Kitchen & Drinkery.”

The last-minute (not to mention expensive) modification occurred after Goodwin was contacted by an owner of Franklin House, a bed and breakfast in Boise’s North End. Franklin House made headlines recently for operating a beer garden in its backyard despite neighbors’ objections. That backyard, in fact, is called The Backyard.

“They have it trademarked,” Goodwin says. “She thought it would be confusing to the local Boise people, and I could see her point, and I definitely didn’t want to upset an existing, standing Boise business. I wanted to be a good neighbor and a new, good business owner in Boise — so we changed our name.”





State Street Kitchen & Drinkery does an $8 burger night every Monday from 5 p.m. to close, dine-in only. It includes fries. Backyard Public House Facebook

State Street Kitchen & Drinkery is doing a soft opening this week, Monday through Wednesday, before shuttering briefly for additional remodeling. If the updates are finished in time, it will reopen Saturday and remain open daily after that, Goodwin says.

Calling itself “Spokane’s five-star dive bar,” the Backyard Public House has served upscale pub food in Washington since 2014. Consequently, State Street Kitchen & Drinkery calls itself “Boise’s five-star dive bar.” Like the menu at its sister restaurant, the Idaho version features tempting cuisine such as the Oh My Gouda burger ($17 with fries or macaroni salad) and Riverside Tacos ($15). But it also has a Boise Hot Chicken Sandwich ($13, fries or mac salad) — and Steamed Clams ($16), an apparent nod to the Dutch Goose, which closed last December after almost 27 years.

OK, so the menu isn’t exactly the same as the one in Spokane.

And what is this Finger Steak Orange ($15, panko-breaded tenderloin, orange glaze, scallions; also with fries or mac salad)?

State Street Kitchen & Drinkery pours lots of beer and wine, but a liquor license has been elusive so far, Goodwin says.

A grand opening is coming in another 10 to 14 days, he adds — after the exterior sign is up and the large back patio area is finished. Always popular at the Goose, that patio is key. “The landscaping company canceled on us,” Goodwin explains. “Right now, it looks like crap. We don’t want to do the grand opening until that’s done.”

Something that is finished? The Goose’s old horseshoe pits. They’ve been removed. Retired. Replaced by modern, mainstream-friendly cornhole.

If that leaves a sour taste in your mouth, old-timer, order some Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding ($9). This new State Street Kitchen might turn out pretty sweet.

▪ Hours: 11 a.m. to late daily. Online: statestreetboise.com.