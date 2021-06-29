This band had two Top 40 hits in the ’70s. Now it’s playing at a bar in Emmett, Idaho

Singer Doug Gray is the sole original member in the Marshall Tucker Band. Absolute Publicity, In

When Stoney’s Road House opened in Emmett during the pandemic, the touring industry had come to a virtual standstill.

But now the country bar is ready for live music.

Located at 1050 Cascade Road in the redeveloped Boise Cascade Mill complex, Stoney’s is welcoming summer with two July concerts.

Southern rockers The Marshall Tucker Band will perform at Stoney’s on Saturday, July 24. That news follows a recent announcement that “country-rapper” Colt Ford will headline Stoney’s on Friday, July 16.

Tickets to the Ford concert cost $22.50 if you’re 21 or older, $32.50 if you’re 18 or older. Tickets to the Marshall Tucker Band go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, starting at $25. Visit stoneysroadhouse.com for details.

Stoney’s Road House is the Idaho offshoot of Stoney’s Rockin’ Country, which has operated near the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada for more than a decade. The large bar is partially enclosed and already has become known for its country dancing and lessons. The dance floor is 2,300 square feet.

Boise fans last had a chance to see The Marshall Tucker Band in 2019, when it performed at the Knitting Factory. Formed in 1972, the group is known for infusing Southern rock with country, blues — and flute, of course. The Marshall Tucker Band had two Top 40 hits in the 1970s: “Fire on the Mountain” and “Heard It in a Love Song.” Another standout — arguably the band’s best-known song — is “Can’t You See.”

The band has rotated personnel over the years. Bassist Tommy Caldwell died in a car accident in 1980. His brother, Toy Caldwell — the band’s chief songwriter and guitarist — exited the band in 1983, along with most other original members. Lead singer Doug Gray is the lone founding member.

Concertgoers who want to spend the night after either gig have options: “200 dry camping spots are available for the night of the event and the following night,” Stoney’s wrote when it announced the Marshall Tucker Band show on Facebook, “so you can make Stoney’s Road House your place for the entire weekend!”