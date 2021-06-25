‘Massive’ new Boise bar, restaurant and game center opens this weekend. Here’s when.

Western Proper has beers from Western Collective, plus a liquor license. Western Proper

A major new food-and-drink destination has arrived in downtown Boise.

Western Proper opened at 4 p.m. Friday, June 25, at 610 W. Idaho St. Empty in recent years, the 10,500-square-foot space is the former home of The Old Spaghetti Factory, which closed in 2013.

Reinvented as a multifaceted entertainment space, Western Proper is an offshoot of Garden City brewery Western Collective.







And once things are fully up and running, it has big plans.

Western Proper will be a craft coffee and breakfast spot. A lunch and dinner restaurant with “upscale Western fare.” A full-liquor bar. A 400-capacity music venue with a legit stage. A game center with four miniature bowling lanes, Skee-Ball, sports on TVs and more. And a Wi-Fi and laptop hangout.

But not all that this weekend — not quite yet.

The bar, restaurant, game center and music venue has taken over the former Old Spaghetti Factory space. Western Proper

“For the next week, we are 21+ only, opening at 4 p.m. daily and staying open until midnight on weekends and 10 p.m. on weeknights,” Western Proper explained on its Facebook page. “We will ONLY have beverages, no food, for our first week. Please plan accordingly!

“Dinner service will start next week — stay tuned for updates on our delicious food program. Lunch and breakfast will come soon after that.

“Our artisanal coffee program will also start next week. You will be able to enjoy our incredible array of espresso beverages all day long.”

Miniature bowling is part of the game. Western Proper

Western Collective and Western Proper owner Cary Prewitt told the Idaho Statesman this spring that he was struck by the potential of the spot. “I was like, ‘This has got to be the last massive space available downtown for the foreseeable future.’ There’s nothing else down there near 10,000 square feet that has that kind of feel.”

With spacious outdoor patios in front of roll-up garage-door windows, Western Proper will beckon Boiseans from early morning to late night. Once the business is fully operational, minors will be welcome — except in the Cowboy Bar, a lounge immediately to the right as patrons enter.

“We want to do everything big and do it well,” Prewitt said.

Online: @westernproper, westernproper.com.