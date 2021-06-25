Opening new shop, Boise fave licks competition for ‘Best Ice Cream in Every State’ 

Creativity is a given at The STIL. Last Thanksgiving, this ice cream was sold including cranberry, goat cheese, walnuts, and rosemary.

During four short years, The STIL has become Boise’s gotta-have-it ice cream treat.

Focusing on quality, creativity and out-of-this-world taste, the locally owned operation has expanded from downtown Boise to Harris Ranch — even into grocery stores.

And now the Boise Bench.

The STIL plans to launch a new shop Thursday, July 8, at 13 S. Latah St. It’s the first tenant to open in a three-building complex that is replacing a torn-down car wash. The next tenant will be Push & Pour coffee shop. The developer is aiming for a restaurant or pub as the third tenant.

The STIL’s timing couldn’t be better. Food & Wine just chose The STIL as Idaho’s No. 1 scoop in a new article, “The Best Ice Cream in Every State.” Here’s Food & Wine’s perspective:

“Some people just open an ice cream shop. In 2017, when Kasey Allen and Dan Sell opened The STIL (full name: The Sweetest Things In Life) in Boise, they essentially opened three of them under one roof. For the traditionalists, there’s rich and creamy ice cream made with Idaho milk; for those looking to live beyond dairy, there is an array of vegan options; for those of us who tend to live like there’s no tomorrow, the shop is known for their very adult (read: boozed-up) ice creams, like the Scotchy, Scotch, Scotch — scotch ale, butterscotch, and butterscotch cookies. There are now two stores selling all three things. By our weird math, that means there are six stores.”

The STIL will open its newest location July 7 at 13 S. Latah St. Kasey Allen The STIL

OK, so by Food & Wine’s unique counting method, soon there will be nine stores? That alcohol-infused ice cream must have gone to their heads.

Whatever the case, the newest STIL location might the coolest STIL location. Especially for residents of that neighborhood. Allen hopes to make a major splash when it opens.

“Our plan is to have a few food trucks lined up for the end of that week and weekend,” he said via email, “along with some live music and plenty of lawn/yard games in the large patio area. The space came together nicely with gas fire pits, large picnic tables, and it’s in the shade all of the late afternoons and evenings.”

In case you didn’t know, The STIL also sells beer. And flights of beer paired with ice cream.

And those “boozed-up” flavors? They won’t actually get you hammered. At all. Using liquor as an ingredient in ice cream is sort of like making rum balls — although you do have to be 21 to partake.

Either way, The STIL has never had trouble creating a buzz.