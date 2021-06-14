Two more outdoor concerts are coming to the Idaho Center Amphitheater. Bring a jacket.

Summer concert season? Try fall.

Thanks to the pandemic, outdoor music season is kicking off a little later this year in the Boise area — and probably running a little longer, too.

The latest shows to be added to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater calendar are in October.

Hip-hop star Russ will headline a concert at Nampa’s outdoor venue on Sunday, Oct. 3. And veteran punk bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys will get the mosh pit swirling on Monday, Oct. 4.

Tickets to both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18 at ICTickets.

Singing and rapping, Russ broke through with his 2017 album, “There’s Really a Wolf.” He’s known for singles such as “What They Want”, “Losin Control” and “Best on Earth.” Tickets to his 8 p.m. show will cost $39.50, $49.50 and $59.50.

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys are pairing up for a co-headlining tour for the first time in four years. The bands will bring along opening act The Bronx. Tickets to the 7 p.m. show will cost $45, except for the first 500 sold. Those will be $39.50.

Other recently announced concerts coming to the Idaho Center Amphitheater include Primus on Aug. 10 (moved from Outlaw Field in Boise), Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on Aug. 18, and Atmosphere and Cypress Hill on Aug. 26.