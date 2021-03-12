New Boise radio station debuts Monday on FM dial. The old one started in 1985.

If you tune to 105.1 FM on Monday, you’ll find a new station. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Think you know what type of new radio station the Boise market needs?

Sorry, amateur program directors. You don’t know Jack.

But you will starting Monday.

New format 105.1 Jack FM will replace classic-rock station J105 at around 12:01 a.m.

“Playing what we want,” Jack’s playlist will be all over the map. The nationally distributed format’s philosophy is similar to the one used by Bob stations (heard at 96.1 FM in the Treasure Valley).

About half of any given hour on Jack FM is dedicated to adult hits from the 1990s to present. Here are some tracks you’ll hear: Styx “Renegade,” Semisonic “Closing Time,” Beatles “Come Together,” Fastball “The Way,” Maroon 5 “One More Night,” Fleetwood Mac “Go Your Own Way,” Matchbox 20 “3AM,” Walk the Moon “Shut Up and Dance,” Led Zeppelin “Immigrant Song” and Cranberries “Dreams.”

J105’s roots in Idaho stretch back to 1985. The station, KJOT-FM, took a brief detour as Variety Rock in 2010, but J105 soon returned. In recent years, the format has shed listeners to competitors — including to sister rock station 100.3 The X, according to a press release.

Jack FM, which is heard in 60 markets in the United States, started in Vancouver, B.C., in the early 2000s.

“We’re excited to open up this new chapter for KJOT and introduce Treasure Valley audiences to a station that’s proven popular all across the country,” said Brook Bender, VP/General Manager for the four Lotus Boise radio stations. “We have every reason to believe this will be a home run for listeners as well as for our advertisers.”