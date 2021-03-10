This Boise restaurant vowed to reopen downtown after closing. Nope. Good news, Eagle!

Crispy curry-cured ham, fresh melon, cucumber, cashew butter and “tons of herbage” were piled on this sandwich. Instagram

When Tasso shuttered at 401 S. 8th St. last September, the sandwich shop offered Boise customers hope for the future.

“We are temporarily closed while we await construction on our new downtown location,” Tasso posted on its Facebook page. “Stay tuned, and we’ll see you soon.”

Six months later, Tasso is ready to reopen. But wait — not in downtown Boise after all.

Tasso will open in the former Zen Bento space at 342 E. State St. in downtown Eagle next month.

Co-owner and operator Dan Carruthers hasn’t decided on a firm date. But sometime in April, Eagle residents will start noshing on tasty, gourmet sandwiches stuffed with goodies made from scratch. Carruthers ages, smokes and cures his own meats. (Mmm. House-made pastrami.)

The restaurant will open serving lunch, then add breakfast and coffee service later in the year.

Describing its creations as “bomb sandwiches,” Tasso built a loyal customer base after opening in 2018. But after closing last fall, the plan to relocate downtown hit a snag, Carruthers said.

With the pandemic fundamentally changing the dynamics of the area, it’s all just as well, he added.

“I’m going to be in a much better spot in Eagle,” Carruthers said. “Plus, we live like a block away, which is cool. That’s my neighborhood.”