Guess what’s next for the old Crescent Bar in Boise? (Plenty.) ‘Go big or go home.’

The Crescent Bar and Grill is being sold. “It’s so, so bittersweet,” co-owner Jody Morrison said. mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Matt Goodwin has been busy in Boise the past few months.

He and fellow Spokane developer Jordan Tampien purchased the old Dutch Goose on State Street. They will reopen it as a gastropub, The Backyard Public House. With their brothers, the men also bought property in Garden City that will be developed into Brick West Brewing Co.

And this week, the men are purchasing the former Crescent “No Lawyers” Bar and Grill at 5500 W. Franklin Road.

“Go big or go home,” Goodwin says with a chuckle.

That philosophy definitely applies to their plans for the Crescent property, which is about 2 ½ acres.

Two restaurants are on the horizon. And two apartment buildings behind the former Crescent Bar with a total of 48 units — “hopefully more,” Goodwin said Tuesday. “... We bought the whole thing.”

The former Crescent building will be remodeled and transformed into two new restaurant concepts, Goodwin said.

One half will be a still-unnamed breakfast and brunch destination. The other half will be a gastropub like the Backyard Public House. “We’re debating whether we want to do a Backyard 2 or a different name and concept,” Goodwin said. “But the concept would be something similar.”

The apartment buildings are slated to be three stories tall, he said.

Part of the reason the men are planning for a breakfast and brunch spot is to accommodate parking, he said.

”The issue is going to be with putting the apartments in there, we don’t think we’ll have enough parking to have two places busy on a Friday and Saturday night. So we’ll have one that focuses on breakfast and lunch and will be open until 2 p.m. or something, and then the gastropub will be open at 11 a.m. for lunch. ... When the lunch place closes, the gastropub opens and the parking lot is free and clear.”

The Crescent Bar closed just over a week ago after decades on Franklin Road. Owners Butch and Jody Morrison have decided to retire, Jody Morrison told the Statesman on Monday.

Ending the Crescent’s long run is “very bittersweet,” she said. “You don’t meet as many nice people over the years as we have — and you become family and good, good, good, good friends.”

The Crescent opened in 1965 at 413 N. Orchard St. — now Campos Market. Jody Morrison’s parents, Ray and Hazel Ballard, bought the bar in 1970 and ran it for a decade before selling it to her and Butch.

The “No Lawyers” theme started in 1984 after the Morrisons got into a legal fight with a neighbor — who was an attorney — over a swimming pool they wanted to build at their home. The tiff generated unexpected attention — and lucrative publicity for the bar. Soon, the Crescent began selling “No lawyers” shirts, hats and menu items.

Decades later, Jody Morrison thinks that the Crescent Bar being sold to new owners is a good thing.

“Because Butch and I are too tired at our ages,” she said with a laugh. “It’s time to restore life to the Crescent that we can’t give it.”