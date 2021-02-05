‘5-star dive bar’ with ‘foodie twist’ to open in landmark Boise spot. Dogs might love it.

Remodeling will begin soon on the former Dutch Goose building on State Street. mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

A Washington-based gastropub that calls itself’s “Spokane’s favorite five-star dive bar” is coming to Boise this spring.

The Backyard Public House plans to open at 3515 W. State St., the longtime home of the Dutch Goose, which was sold and closed in December.

The new restaurant and bar is on track to debut around April 1, said Spokane-based owner Matt Goodwin. He purchased the landmark State Street building with business partner Jordan Tampien.

“It’s going to be upscale pub fare in a very comfortable, warm, inviting environment,” Goodwin said in a phone interview.

Warm and inviting, possibly, even for dogs. The Dutch Goose allowed canines on the large back patio. But the Backyard Public House might even build a fenced-off miniature “dog park” area where pets could frolic — “which would be a big hit,” Goodwin predicts. “I don’t know the health codes well enough to know if we can do that yet.”

This will be the first expansion location for the Backyard Public House, which was founded in 2014. Goodwin and Tampien operate eight other restaurant, bar and brewery concepts in Washington state, he said.

The Backyard Public House menu offers burgers, sandwiches, salads and more — with a “foodie twist,” according to its website, which adds: “Our whole shtick is providing a comfy, welcoming neighborhood joint for you to come enjoy a meal, sip a cocktail, pound a pint or just simply party.”

Before putting the building up for sale, the Dutch Goose owner spent about $100,000 remodeling in early 2019, he said last year. The Backyard Public House will add more changes in the coming weeks, Goodwin said.

The menu includes Lilac City Macaroni and Cheese, which costs $15.25 at the Spokane location. It goes on special for $10 from 5 p.m to close on Wednesdays. The Backyard Public House Facebook

Improvements will include two walk-out garage doors to the patio, more windows, upgraded TVs and an enclosed kids area inside the pub. “So parents can throw their kids in the bullpen and enjoy a beer and a burger while the kids run around or play with the toys,” Goodwin said.

The spacious back patio will remain vital to the bar’s appeal, but former Dutch Goose regulars will notice changes there, too. “We’re going to spruce it up and make it more comfortable and inviting and nicer,” Goodwin said, “but it’s still going to feel open and airy.”

Those old horseshoe pits? Will they stay?

“That is in debate right now!” Goodwin said. “Highly debated topic.”

The dilemma: Do they leave the horseshoes or join the 21st century with accessible cornhole?

The thinking is probably ... cornhole. Sorry, Grandpa.

“Horseshoes are definitely a little more nostalgic and probably cooler,” Goodwin said, “but I think the cornholes would get more use.”