Dead last in key ranking, Idaho is a top 10 state to retire? This is gettin’ old, Gramps.

It’s no secret that Idaho is a growing destination for Americans who are relocating.

But the Gem State is becoming increasingly attractive to the country’s older population, a new study says.

All I have to say is: Enjoy your golden years here, Grandma — but don’t get sick!

Idaho just inched up to No. 7 in Retirement Living’s “Best and Worst States for Retirement in 2021.” The only places ranked higher are — starting with No. 1 — Florida (of course), Texas, West Virginia (huh?), Nevada, New Hampshire and Wyoming.

The worst states? Rhode Island is as bad as it gets, followed by New Mexico, Illinois, North Dakota and Vermont.

What about California, you ask? (Of course?) It’s the eighth worst.

Idaho’s high ranking isn’t shocking. Last year, we were the No. 8 best state for retirement. But like then, I’m hesitant now to buy everyone a celebratory round of prune juice.

This study’s methodology makes me want to gently tap the head researcher on the head with a cane.

“To determine which states are the best and worst for retirees,” Retirement Living says, “we evaluated the cost of living, quality of life and health care metrics for each state. In addition to publicly available data sources, we surveyed over 1,700 consumers across the U.S. about how they would rate their state.”

The final rankings broke down like this:

▪ Affordability (20 percent): median income, average home price, top state tax rate and cost of assisted living.

▪ Quality of life (20 percent): percentage of population over 65, percentage of population in poverty and parkland by acre.

▪ Health care (20 percent): number of hospitals per 100,000, number of hospital beds per 100,000, number of physicians per 100,000 and number of dentists per 100,000.

▪ RL (Retirement Living) rating: (40 percent): Essentially, how happy surveyed retirees were with their states.

Idaho finished middle of the pack in Affordability and Quality of Life.

But the Gem State finished rock bottom in the Health care category. Dead last. Worst of all 50 states.

Conversely, we finished No. 1 — top in the U.S. — in the heavily weighted RL category.

In other words, retirees do love living here. As long as they are still breathing.

“The first-hand responses from people who live in Idaho were extremely high,” Retirement Living content manager Jeff Smith confirmed in an email. And, yes, Idaho had “a very poor health care score,” he said.

There are always ways to nitpick these studies. Last year, Retirement Living praised Idaho’s “low cost of housing,” which made me want to smack myself in the face with the nearest “for sale” sign.

This year, the study champions our “affordable” residential and senior housing — as home prices skyrocket in the Boise area.

“Some survey respondents complained about population growth,” Retirement Living acknowledges, “but the population change is 50 percent of the U.S. average.” The article also points out that most Idaho residents have “conservative or moderate political views,” and that the state’s crime rate “continues to fall.”

Speaking of falling, Idaho, watch your step.

“You may have to travel some distance for medical care,” Retirement Living says.

Possibly, all the way home to California?