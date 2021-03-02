‘Boise’s only gay owned LGBTQIA+ community bar’ opens today

The Somewhere is ready for customers to hop onto a bar stool beginning this week. Somewhere Bar

A landmark nightclub in Garden City begins a new era Tuesday.

The Somewhere Bar will open at 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., taking over a building that was home to the Ranch Club for seven decades.

Calling itself “Boise’s only gay owned LGBTQIA+ community bar,” the Somewhere is open daily: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and noon to 2 a.m. Fridays through Sundays.

“Our community doesn’t really have a gay bar here,” co-owner Rob Covert told the Idaho Statesman in January. “And one thing that I have found through my life is that a community is really important for friendships and for networking and to be able to network with like-minded individuals, you might say.”

Although the Ranch Club is gone, its familiar horse will remain atop the building. For more than 70 years, a rearing stallion above the building has caught the eyes of passing motorists. Famously — at least to Idaho film buffs — a scene in Clint Eastwood’s 1980 movie “Bronco Billy” was filmed in front of the bar. In recent years, the Ranch Club changed owners before finally closing permanently in 2020.

The Somewhere Bar plans to feature live entertainment, Covert said, ranging from drag shows to comedy. But that won’t happen until after COVID-19 is less of a concern in Idaho, he said this week.

The Somewhere’s current policy is that staff members wear masks, he said. Customers are expected to wear them when they are not seated.

“We’re really wanting people to be safe,” he said.

For more information, or details about future events, check out the bar’s Facebook page.