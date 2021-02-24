Cheaper, faster Boise internet? New fiber provider to roll out broadband, TV, phone

When it comes to internet service providers, most Idaho consumers probably would prefer more choices.

For tens of thousands of Boise residents, that will become a reality.

TDS Fiber plans to expand its network to about 26,000 homes and businesses in Idaho’s capital city, it said this week. The Wisconsin-based internet service provider (ISP) will bring new broadband competition to a market primarily served by Sparklight and CenturyLink.

TDS Fiber will offer residential customers up to 1-gigabit (1Gbps) internet speeds, all-digital TV service (called TDS TV+), plus phone options. Businesses will have access to up to 10Gbps speeds, plus dedicated fiber and VoIP service.

In 2020, TDS began burying fiber in parts of Meridian, Garden City and unincorporated Ada County. About 76,000 addresses are expected to be connected in those areas. The first Meridian customers were hooked up earlier this year.

TDS is not ready to disclose where it plans to expand in Boise, spokesman Mike Wanta said in an email. But the first customers should be connected this summer. Fiber will continue to be built in phases. When the project is finished, TDS plans to cover more than 100,000 addresses in the Treasure Valley.

For consumers in these areas, a new ISP presence could impact available pricing and speeds offered by competitors. TDS’ current two-year promotional rates for high-speed internet in the Meridian area are $60 per month for 1Gbps, $55 for 600Mbps and $40 for 300Mbps. TDS Fiber does not use data caps.

For updates and other information about TDS Fiber availability in Idaho, visit www.tdsfiber.com.