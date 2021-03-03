A ‘weirdly addicting’ new downtown Boise restaurant just opened

Coned Pizza opened its Meridian restaurant in 2018. Instagram

If you still miss the Ben & Jerry’s shop in downtown Boise, maybe a cone crammed with hot pepperoni will help you forget.

Coned Pizza, which is precisely what it says — pizza served in a cone — just opened at 103 N. 10th St. That’s the space where Ben & Jerry’s scooped ice cream before closing after a decade. To celebrate its new digs, Coned is hosting a grand opening event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Never heard of this local brand? Plenty of Yelp users already approve. Coned Pizza has a glowing 4 1/2-star rating. Reviewers describe it as “weirdly addicting” and like “Disneyland food but for half the price.”

Each pizza cone is the equivalent of two to three traditional slices, Coned says. It costs $7 for a basic cone such as a Pepperoni, or $8 for a premium splurge. Think Meat Lovers.

Coned started as a food cart in 2016 before taking off. You might have powered down a cone or two at a Boise State football game. Or spotted one of its food trucks at an Idaho festival. In Meridian, there’s a brick-and-mortar restaurant, which opened near the corner of Eagle and Overland roads three years ago.

Speaking of Disneyland? With each cone purchase Saturday, the new restaurant is giving away a raffle ticket for a chance to win a trip for two to Disneyland. Also, the first 15 customers will get a voucher for six months of free Coned Pizza. (Coned is giving those to the first five customers each day this week, too.) And Pabst Blue Ribbon beer will be sold for 50 cents. (That’s also happening all week.)

Want more than a pizza cone? The Boise menu also features bread sticks, salads, desserts and beverages ranging from soft drinks to house wine and, yep, PBR.

But who wants that stuff when you can be scarfing down a cheesy Chicken Alfredo or Buffalo Ranch cone?