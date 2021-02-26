Boise artist’s work to be featured on 30 million cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon

When Ashley Dreyfus decided to enter a beer can design contest, her mind turned to the pandemic.

Rather than imagining quarantine as a negative, the Boise artist gravitated to life’s little pleasures: Her three cats, gardening, music.

This fall, beer drinkers nationwide will celebrate those daily joys with her.

Dreyfus, 23, has won PBR’s ninth annual Art Can Contest, the beer brand announced today. Her artwork, “There is No Place Like Home,” will be featured on 30 million cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Dreyfus’ art was chosen from more than 4,200 entries. PBR revealed five finalists earlier this month.

“There is No Place Like Home,” by Boise artist Ashley Dreyfuss, will be featured on PBR cans in 2021. Pabst Blue Ribbon

Dreyfus will receive $10,000 for the grand-prize win, but the exposure on PBR labels might feel more valuable than that — if not surreal.

“Anyone can grab a can and just immediately see my art,” she told the Idaho Statesman, “and that just makes me really happy.”

Over the years, PBR’s contest has featured original art on more than 350 million cans, the company says, and awarded $100,000 to emerging artists.