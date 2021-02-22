Words & Deeds
New Vietnamese restaurant opens with free egg rolls in Nampa. How authentic? Mom cooks.
If you love Southeast Asian food — especially pho — prepare to feast, Nampa.
Pho 7 Authentic Vietnamese Restaurant plans to open at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at 732 Caldwell Blvd.
How authentic is it?
Owner Vivi Nguyen’s mother, Anh Tran, who immigrated from Vietnam in her early 30s, will run the kitchen — although family members will help.
“She’s going to be the cook,” Nguyen explains with a chuckle. “She doesn’t trust anybody!”
Located in the former Burnt Lemon Grill building, Pho 7 joins several restaurants in greater Boise specializing in the popular soup. Pho is a deliciously salty, slow-simmered broth that teems with meat and noodles. Pho 7 also dishes up pho chay, a vegetarian version.
To celebrate its grand opening, Pho 7 will knock 10 percent off orders the first day. The restaurant also will throw in a free order of egg rolls for the first week — ground pork or vegetarian.
Nguyen’s family recently relocated to Idaho from Orange County, California, to open the restaurant, she says — their first. Tran will re-create many recipes that she’s used in her own kitchen for years. “We just want people to taste basically the feel of a home-cooked meal,” Nguyen says. “Everywhere I go, even in California, nothing is like a home-cooked meal. ... When you go to a Vietnamese restaurant in California, you can actually taste the MSG.”
Tran will use as little MSG as possible, Nguyen says. (Menu items containing it will be spelled out on a board in the restaurant.) “Here, everything is just very, like, natural,” she says.
Pho 7 doesn’t have a signature dish. “We actually have two, because it’s so hard to pick between,” Nguyen says.
The first is bun bo Hue (spicy beef noodle soup, $8, $11.50, $13.50): rice vermicelli, beef shank, Vietnamese pork sausage and congealed pig’s blood, which is optional. The other is pho bac diet (house special noodle soup, $13.50/$14.50): rice noodles, rare steak, beef brisket, meatballs, green and white onions, cilantro, lime wedges and basil.
“I could just eat those every single day for, like, months,” Nguyen says. “And I used to do that! I used to eat pho every single day for like a week.”
Pho 7 will have seated dining. Takeout also will be available. Eventually, the family hopes to offer delivery, too, Nguyen says.
Initially, business hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The 9 a.m. start on opening day? That’s a one-time thing, Nguyen says.
“My parents are very superstitious,” she explains, “and they went to the temple, and they asked for a date and time to open. But we don’t really expect any customers to come in that early, because I noticed most restaurants over here open at, like, 11 a.m.”
On the other hand ... free Vietnamese egg rolls? That sounds like breakfast, Canyon County.
“They’re really good,” Nguyen admits.
