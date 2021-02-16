Forbes Travel Guide honors four Boise and McCall restaurants, hotels for ‘luxury hospitality’

If you want to be spoiled, Forbes Travel Guide is here to help.

“The global authority on luxury hospitality” just announced its 2021 Star Awards, and two familiar Boise names made the cut.

Chandlers restaurant and its partner, Hotel 43, earned a “recommended” rating from America’s oldest travel guide. In a media release, Chandlers owner Rex Chandler said he was “thrilled” with the honor.

Two McCall destinations got “recommended” marks, too: Shore Lodge, a lakefront resort, and its fine dining restaurant, The Narrows Steakhouse.

Forbes Travel Guide offers ratings categories of five-star, four-star and recommended.

Founded in 1958 as the Mobil Travel Guide, Forbes Travel Guide stopped publishing guide books in 2011, moving fully online. “Our professional inspectors travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants, and spas based on 900 objective standards that determine our coveted annual Star Ratings,” the website explains. “We visit every hotel, restaurant, and spa that we Star Rate, paying our own way and staying anonymously as a typical guest. No one can buy a rating under any circumstance. Every Star Rating is earned through our objective, independent process.”

Chandlers, 981 W. Grove St., is no stranger to national and international awards. This is its sixth consecutive year as part of the Forbes Travel Guide. The steak and seafood destination also is highlighted annually by the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.