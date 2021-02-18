Words & Deeds
Open 4 months, new local Meridian restaurant is ‘smashing it.’ Next stop: Downtown Boise.
After COVID-19 battered business, Will Primavera knew he had to do something different with his Village at Meridian restaurant.
So in November, he launched a new concept, Sid’s Garage, where Donut + Dog had operated at 3525 E. Longwing Lane.
“Leave boring at the door!” the sign instructs. Serving lunch and dinner instead of breakfast and lunch, the sweet-and-savory menu lures customers with decadent hamburgers, brain-melting milkshakes and cold pours of beer, wine and cider.
Less than four months later, Primavera has signed a lease to expand Sid’s Garage to downtown Boise. The second location is on track to open by May at 1003 W. Main — the corner of 10th and Main streets.
Why so soon? Why at all? Well, it turns out this imaginary Sid dude has a popular “garage” — even during a pandemic.
“Sid’s has just been smashing it,” explains Primavera, a Meridian resident who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Nicole. “Dinners have been ginormous to the point where we don’t have any tables for two, three hours. It’s amazing.”
The Primaveras, who own a Donut + Dog in Nashville, are hunting for a spot to relaunch that proven concept in downtown Boise.
But for now, it’s Sid’s world.
All hamburgers ($11.50-$12.75) are half-pounders made from a Wagyu beef blend from Snake River Farms’ Double R Ranch. Primavera calls them “comfort food to the extreme.” Eye-popping, next-level milkshakes ($11-$12) come crammed with ingredients such as Fruity Pebbles, bacon or a jumbo cookie ‘n’ cream sandwich.
The result hasn’t just been a rebound for the old Donut + Dog space at The Village. It’s been a rockin’ new restaurant unveiled during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been shocked,” Primavera admits.
“As a whole, it’s really resonating. We’re doing so much local — not just the beef, but beer, ciders, produce. Just the vibe we’re hitting.
“If you’re looking to come in for a romantic date, this ain’t it. The music gets going, it’s got this kind of garage feel to it. It just resonates with the local clientele. We’ve already built a huge base.”
Attempting to build a similar clientele in downtown Boise is not without risk. Businesses have struggled, even closed, during the past year.
But the husband-and-wife-team see potential.
“It’s going to sound corny,” Primavera says, “but we live here, and we believe in it.”
Besides, how could they resist? A former Good Burger restaurant, the spot is right on Main Street. There are patios on each side of the corner building, adding up to a post-pandemic capacity of about 50 customers inside and out.
Oh, and one more thing ... .
“It has two garage doors,” Primavera says. “Sid’s Garage!”
