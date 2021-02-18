Open 4 months, new local Meridian restaurant is ‘smashing it.’ Next stop: Downtown Boise.

The half-pound Maui Wowie Burger and a beer flight at Sid’s Garage. Sid's Garage

After COVID-19 battered business, Will Primavera knew he had to do something different with his Village at Meridian restaurant.

So in November, he launched a new concept, Sid’s Garage, where Donut + Dog had operated at 3525 E. Longwing Lane.

“Leave boring at the door!” the sign instructs. Serving lunch and dinner instead of breakfast and lunch, the sweet-and-savory menu lures customers with decadent hamburgers, brain-melting milkshakes and cold pours of beer, wine and cider.

Less than four months later, Primavera has signed a lease to expand Sid’s Garage to downtown Boise. The second location is on track to open by May at 1003 W. Main — the corner of 10th and Main streets.

Why so soon? Why at all? Well, it turns out this imaginary Sid dude has a popular “garage” — even during a pandemic.

“Sid’s has just been smashing it,” explains Primavera, a Meridian resident who co-owns the restaurant with his wife, Nicole. “Dinners have been ginormous to the point where we don’t have any tables for two, three hours. It’s amazing.”

The Midnight Munchies ($12) is one of the over-the-top shake options. Sid's Garage

The Primaveras, who own a Donut + Dog in Nashville, are hunting for a spot to relaunch that proven concept in downtown Boise.

But for now, it’s Sid’s world.

All hamburgers ($11.50-$12.75) are half-pounders made from a Wagyu beef blend from Snake River Farms’ Double R Ranch. Primavera calls them “comfort food to the extreme.” Eye-popping, next-level milkshakes ($11-$12) come crammed with ingredients such as Fruity Pebbles, bacon or a jumbo cookie ‘n’ cream sandwich.

The result hasn’t just been a rebound for the old Donut + Dog space at The Village. It’s been a rockin’ new restaurant unveiled during the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve been shocked,” Primavera admits.

“As a whole, it’s really resonating. We’re doing so much local — not just the beef, but beer, ciders, produce. Just the vibe we’re hitting.

“If you’re looking to come in for a romantic date, this ain’t it. The music gets going, it’s got this kind of garage feel to it. It just resonates with the local clientele. We’ve already built a huge base.”

Sid’s Garage is a new concept in the former Donut + Dog space at The Village at Meridian. Sid's Garage

Attempting to build a similar clientele in downtown Boise is not without risk. Businesses have struggled, even closed, during the past year.

But the husband-and-wife-team see potential.

“It’s going to sound corny,” Primavera says, “but we live here, and we believe in it.”

Besides, how could they resist? A former Good Burger restaurant, the spot is right on Main Street. There are patios on each side of the corner building, adding up to a post-pandemic capacity of about 50 customers inside and out.

Oh, and one more thing ... .

“It has two garage doors,” Primavera says. “Sid’s Garage!”