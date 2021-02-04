‘World-class’ tropical nightclub planned in Meridian to go ‘all in’ with $2 million lights, sound

Before being removed during construction in the area, a sign announced The Oasis at the corner of Eagle and Ustick roads. “Find your paradise,” it said.

When Idahoans walk into The Oasis, owner Brian Tsai hopes they’ll be floored.

Starting with the floor.

More than $2 million in sound and lighting technology will power the beach-themed lounge, concert venue and event center at 3085 E. Ustick Road in Meridian, he says. That includes “one of the largest multipoint touch interactive dance floors in the world.”

“Imagine that entire floor being a giant iPad screen, essentially,” Tsai, 31, explains in a phone interview. “We could hit a button, and the whole thing changes into a beach with waves, and then as you walk across it, everywhere you step ripples like it’s water.

“Imagine now suddenly we have a country western night. Now as you walk across it, it’s a plume of dirt instead of a ripple of water.”

Imagination is key. The Oasis hasn’t been built yet at the busy corner of Eagle and Ustick roads. Based on Tsai’s current timeline, the club could hold a soft opening as soon as September, he says. There’s still a nod needed from city government. “The only thing that we’re pending — the last portion — is our conditional-use permit,” Tsai says. “Everything else ... that’s all been completed.”

At roughly 7,000 square feet on the ground and another 2,000-3,000 for mezzanine space, The Oasis should feel similar in size to the Knitting Factory Concert House in downtown Boise, Tsai says. Although it wouldn’t compete directly with the Knitting Factory — which remains closed during the pandemic — The Oasis occasionally would fire its lasers in a similar corner of the live-music universe.

Tsai envisions the club pumping EDM dance grooves at night, but also functioning as a concert venue. And with a kitchen providing catering, it would be available as a multipurpose rental space for corporate events, trade shows, wedding receptions — “you name it,” he says.

During nighttime lounge operations, entry will be restricted to bargoers 21 and older. The club will enforce an upscale-casual dress code. “No beanies, no jerseys, no baggy pants — that type of thing,” Tsai says.





Those rules — and other guidance — are spelled out on The Oasis website. Patrons should expect to pay a cover on Fridays and Saturdays. “Because we operate as a music venue in the evenings prior to nightclub hours, busy nights will have cover charges at the door,” the website says. “These are typically $5 for females, and $15 for males. There is no cover charge if you have already been admitted to the venue for a concert. Prices are subject to change. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates.”

A tropical theme will greet patrons immediately, Tsai says. “As soon as you walk in, you’re going to see big palm trees, different palm foliage, green and tropical-themed everything — a big sand area people can take pictures in.”

That concept will extend to the food and drink menu. “My intention is to have five signature drinks that change every week or two weeks,” he adds.

Growing up in Boise, Tsai watched farmland disappear in western Ada County as growth boomed. He appreciates the idea of an “oasis” in the middle of actual Idaho desert, he says, and sees promise in a location north of The Village at Meridian.

While producing live events as a student at the University of Idaho, Tsai began thinking about opening an entertainment business in the Treasure Valley. Maybe a restaurant? A few years later, he says, the idea morphed into a music venue.

After visiting prominent clubs in other major cities in 2019, Tsai says, he noticed a recurring theme.

“You’re not just listening to music. There’s things to see, there’s things to do. It’s more like an experience. It’s a multisensory thing. If you want to dance, see live music, play pool — it’s all under one roof. It’s the lounge situation that people envision, so they don’t have to go to all these different places to do all these different things.”

After working as an Arizona state trooper for five years, Tsai returned to the Boise area to create an entertainment venue that is “world class,” he says.

How much does a world-class place cost in total? Chuckling, Tsai declines to provide a figure. Needless to say, it is not miniscule.

“But that’s part of the game,” Tsai says. “If you’re passionate about it, you kind of go all in for it.”