Idaho chugs toward ‘heavy drinker’ status, study says. We’ve been hungover a lot, too.

Alcohol consumption rose significantly during the pandemic, studies say. www.freepik.com

If it feels like you’ve been pounding more booze lately, well — welcome to the club. Studies show that alcohol consumption shot up nationwide during the pandemic.

But that extra-tall wine pour is adding up more than you think.

Idahoans chugged toward the CDC definition of a heavy drinker in 2020, according to a new study. The average adult consumed the equivalent of 714 alcoholic drinks last year, according to the DrugAbuse.com, which provides substance-abuse treatment resources.

That’s about 14 standard-size drinks per week — “standard” being 12 ounces of beer (5 percent alcohol by volume), five ounces of wine (12 percent alcohol by volume) or 1 1/2 ounces of 80 proof liquor. The CDC defines heavy drinking as more than 14 drinks per week for men over the past 12 months, and more than seven per week for women.

The good news? Idaho’s average of 14 weekly drinks didn’t meet the national average of 17. The survey was conducted last month with 3,584 participants nationwide.

Alaska — where a nip of whiskey keeps residents warm — topped the United States with an average of 27 drinks per week. Rhode Island and New Jersey followed, at 24 and 22, respectively.

Moderation-focused drinkers in Hawaii and New Hampshire had the lowest number: 10 per week.

Women nationwide drank nearly as much as men, according to the survey. The average man put away 17 drinks per week, while the average woman consumed 16. This matches other studies showing heavy drinking among females increasing.

Hangovers at home

Naturally, hangovers were common — especially for employees who worked from home, where the liquor cabinet looms.

A study from American Addiction Centers found that the average American employee spent 112 hours hungover during the first six months of the pandemic while working from home.

The average Idahoan was hungover a hair-of-the-dog less in that situation: 108 hours.

Other interesting findings?

More than half of the Americans surveyed said that they had taken a sick day because of a hangover during the pandemic, according to American Addiction Centers. More than a quarter said they’d confused a hangover with a coronavirus symptom. (Hey, it happens, right?) One-third confessed to having spent a least one day working from the comfort of their bed because of a hangover.

So what do we do about it, Idaho? (No, not raise a toast.)

Here’s an option: Sawtooth Brewery in Hailey just released four-packs of nonalcohol beer. The brand? Ethos Brewing Co. You’ll find it in 16-ounce cans at places such as Boise Co-op and Albertsons. You also can order it online to be shipped to your door at ethosbrewco.com.

Either that, or find some willpower — and stop drinking so much.