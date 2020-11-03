Study: Idaho has one of America’s most expensive ZIP codes. Guess which one?

Idahoans have grown accustomed to housing prices heading up, up, up.

But did you know that the Gem State is home to one of the most expensive ZIP codes in America, according to a new study?

RealtyHop recently went on a hunt to determine the top 100. “In this study,” the investment-focused website explains, “we pulled every real estate listing advertised in the United States so far this year, over 3.2 million, and sorted these properties by ZIP code. We finally ranked each ZIP code by median price, resulting in a comprehensive picture of the most expensive markets across the nation right now.”

Idaho’s claim to fame is not near Warm Springs Avenue in Boise, where that multimillion-dollar castle-style house listing got attention from The New York Times. Nor is it in the North End, where a bungalow costs a fortune. It’s not in some gated Eagle community, either.

The ZIP code is a big “duh!” As in nowhere near Boise. It’s in our land of the superwealthy: Sun Valley. The ZIP code is 83354. The median price? $1,995,000.

That’s cheap! At least compared to the 94027 ZIP in Atherton, California — aka Silicon Valley. It’s highest on the list. The median price? $8,650,000.

Among states, California dominates, with 67 of the 100 most expensive places. (Los Angeles has 10, highest of any U.S. city.) New York state has 21 of the priciest ZIP codes.

Sun Valley’s code ranked at No. 73. Still, Idaho enjoys a bit of exclusivity just by belonging to the list. The 100 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. are in just 11 states, according to RealtyHop.

So puff your chest, Idaho.

And cheer up, Treasure Valley. With a little luck, we’ll still be able to dig up enough couch change to pay our property taxes for another year or two.

