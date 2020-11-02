Acclaimed Boise restaurant to close, ‘reassess’ business after ‘roller coaster’ year

Although it’s only been around since 2018, Petite 4 has earned a loyal following.

But now the French-inspired bistro will say goodbye — at least for now.

The cozy restaurant at 4 N. Latah St. will close at the end of the year. Owners Sarah and David “DK” Kelly made the announcement in an email sent to customers today.

“We will be closing up shop at the end of 2020 to reassess our business,” they wrote. “We hope to have Petite 4 Part Deaux in the near future. Please stay tuned these next couple months for holiday menus, bake sales and more information about what 2021 will hold.”

Prior to opening Petite 4, the Kellys ran Bleubird, a popular sandwich shop in downtown Boise. They closed Bleubird to open Petite 4, where chef Sarah Kelly showcased her kills with rich, satisfying dishes. The restaurant quickly received glowing reviews, including from the Idaho Statesman. But in recent months, in-house dining had been shut down at Petite 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the restaurant offers menu options for pick-up.

Idaho Eats newsletter Sign up for the latest dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It has been a pleasure to serve you during this past crazy 2020,” the Kellys wrote in the email. “Without your support and your patronage, we would have not made it this far. We are truly grateful for your ongoing support of our small business. This year has been a roller coaster for us: financially, mentally, emotionally and physically. Every week has been a hustle and scramble, facing the unknown. Please enjoy these last two months of pop-ups.”

Petite 4 has a five-star Yelp rating. In 2019, it ranked at No. 29 on a national list of the Yelp Top 100 Places to Treat Yourself.