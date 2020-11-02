Idaho Statesman Logo
Acclaimed Boise restaurant to close, ‘reassess’ business after ‘roller coaster’ year

Although it’s only been around since 2018, Petite 4 has earned a loyal following.

But now the French-inspired bistro will say goodbye — at least for now.

The cozy restaurant at 4 N. Latah St. will close at the end of the year. Owners Sarah and David “DK” Kelly made the announcement in an email sent to customers today.

“We will be closing up shop at the end of 2020 to reassess our business,” they wrote. “We hope to have Petite 4 Part Deaux in the near future. Please stay tuned these next couple months for holiday menus, bake sales and more information about what 2021 will hold.”

Prior to opening Petite 4, the Kellys ran Bleubird, a popular sandwich shop in downtown Boise. They closed Bleubird to open Petite 4, where chef Sarah Kelly showcased her kills with rich, satisfying dishes. The restaurant quickly received glowing reviews, including from the Idaho Statesman. But in recent months, in-house dining had been shut down at Petite 4 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the restaurant offers menu options for pick-up.

“It has been a pleasure to serve you during this past crazy 2020,” the Kellys wrote in the email. “Without your support and your patronage, we would have not made it this far. We are truly grateful for your ongoing support of our small business. This year has been a roller coaster for us: financially, mentally, emotionally and physically. Every week has been a hustle and scramble, facing the unknown. Please enjoy these last two months of pop-ups.”

Petite 4 has a five-star Yelp rating. In 2019, it ranked at No. 29 on a national list of the Yelp Top 100 Places to Treat Yourself.

Michael Deeds is an entertainment reporter and opinion columnist. He chronicles the Boise good life: restaurants, concerts, culture, cool stuff. A news-editorial journalism graduate from the University of Nebraska, Deeds first materialized at the Idaho Statesman as an intern in 1991. His roles have included sportswriter, music critic and features editor. His other writing has ranged from freelancing album reviews for The Washington Post to bragging about Boise in that inflight magazine you left on the plane.
