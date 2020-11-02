New Meridian restaurant opens this week with deal: ‘unique’ tacos for $1

Even if you live in Boise, it might be worth hoofing it to Meridian on Wednesday.

Taco Cow has arrived.

The locally owned, quick-service restaurant will hold its grand opening on Nov. 4 with a sweet, one-day special — $1 tacos. Most of the tacos normally cost $2 to $2.50, so feasting for a buck is a deal.

There is one exception. The Lobster Taco, which goes for $5.50, won’t be on special.

Wait a sec? Lobster Taco?

Idaho Eats newsletter Sign up for the latest dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you haven’t guessed by now, Taco Cow serves “unique tacos,” owner Boomer Godsill says. The idea is to combine the familiarity of a traditional Mexican menu with street food and gastropub flourishes. The 1,200-square-foot restaurant will offer seated dining, takeout and delivery. There is no drive-thru.

Taco Cow will open Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Meridian. Taco Cow Facebook

Located at 2032 E. Overland Road, Taco Cow will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. (7 a.m.? Yes, there are breakfast tacos.)

Another oddball option is the Boss Hogg, a fried bologna taco topped with “sweet heat” bacon, fried tomatoes, candied jalapenos and American cheese. Pair that with an order of Blanco Bacon Poutine: Idaho fries with the aforementioned bacon, plus white cheese and parsley.

Taco Cow’s tortillas and salsa are made fresh and in-house. And once the opening-day $1 bargain is over, well, you can still grab inexpensive Little Jefe Roll-Ups — made from tortilla, meat and cheese. “Kind of like a nonfried taquito,” Godsill says.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Oh, and about that goofy restaurant name ... .

“I wanted it to be as unique as possible,” Godsill explained recently. “There is really no rhyme or reason to ‘Taco Cow,’ other than it’s tacos, and they’re kind of bigger, interesting tacos.”