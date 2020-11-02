Idaho Statesman Logo
Election Day deals in Boise: Free food, cheap beer, more

It’s a free country — especially when it comes to Election Day doughnuts.

Restaurants in the Boise area will celebrate Tuesday by offering special promotions on food and drink. It also happens to be National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3, adding to the array of temptations. Trump that!

Here are some of the freebies and deals to be found:

Form & Function, 511 W. Broad St., will hook you up with a free drink when you display your “I voted” sticker Tuesday. Actually, you don’t even need to have one. “If you voted by mail, don’t worry!” the specialty coffee roaster explained on Facebook. “Just tell our baristas you voted and we got you covered!”

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, 1525 N. Eagle Road in Meridian, will give customers a free original glazed doughnut on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme also will hand out “I voted” stickers while supplies last, since many voters went the mail-in route this year.

10 Barrel Brewing Co., 826 W. Bannock St., is running a special on Apocalypse IPA on Election Day “to reward everyone for surviving such a crazy year,” 10 Barrel says. Pints of the flagship beer will cost just $2.020 (that’s $2 and two pennies). “It might feel like the end of the world, but it isn’t,” 10 Barrel promises. “Just do your part, vote and come have a beer with us after.”

Boise Fry Company will give 10 percent off orders to customers with an “I voted” sticker on Tuesday. Offer excludes alcohol.

Chili’s, 916 Broadway Ave., is selling its Presidente Margarita for $5 — now through the end of Election Day. It will come with a limited-edition “I voted” Presidente sticker to show your support for the, uh, Margarita Party.

McDonald’s is giving away the chain’s new McCafe Bakery pastry items — a free apple fritter, cinnamon roll or blueberry muffin — with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee through its app. The deal runs Nov. 3-9.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is offering $2 off any regular-sized sub now through Nov. 6 if you use its app. Promo code: SANDDAY2OFF.

Subway currently is offering a free footlong sandwich when you buy two using the app or online. “Discount shows in cart if a shop is participating. Check before placing your order,” it says on Subway’s website.

Michael Deeds
Michael Deeds is an entertainment reporter and opinion columnist. He chronicles the Boise good life: restaurants, concerts, culture, cool stuff. A news-editorial journalism graduate from the University of Nebraska, Deeds first materialized at the Idaho Statesman as an intern in 1991. His roles have included sportswriter, music critic and features editor. His other writing has ranged from freelancing album reviews for The Washington Post to bragging about Boise in that inflight magazine you left on the plane.
