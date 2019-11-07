5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Ski free at Bogus! Or, uh, ‘Let’s get drunk’? ...

1. Ride at Bogus





Ready to shake off the winter-sports rust? Boise’s hometown ski mountain is getting an early start. Bogus Basin will open a terrain park this weekend for beginner to advanced freestyle skiers and snowboarders. Riders will be scooted up the park using the Explorer Surface Lift, which is located next to the Deerpoint Express chairlift. It’s the earliest Bogus has ever opened the terrain park, and the machine-made snow is up to two feet deep.

Best of all? The terrain park is free on Friday. And Simplot Lodge will be open selling food and drink.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. After the initial Friday freebie, terrain-park tickets will cost $15 plus tax. Of course, if you have a season pass, it’s always free.

2. Do a keg stand?

Nobody’s suggesting that Brewer’s Haven, 1795 S. Vista Ave., has been crushing too many of the barley pops on its shelves. But is that a typo, or is the home-brewing store/bottle shop slurring while advertising its 10-year “anniversarry” party Saturday?

“Well our livers made it 10 years!!” Brewer’s Haven rants on Facebook, waving off punctuation gloriously. “Hell yes! Lets have a party, beer specials, food truck, cornhole, beers, lots of swag to give away, beer specials too, hot chicks, maybe some drunken dancing, did we talk about the beers? 10 years people!!! Lets get drunk! All ages must have ID to drink and all that crap.”

Since that legal disclaimer covers all liability, why no mention of a beer bong? Whatever. This still sounds like a rager, considering that it runs from 5 to 9 p.m. The after-party at Uncle Rico’s house could be epic.

3. See a concert

Here are weekend highlights on the live music calendar:

▪ The Idaho Fair Wage Fundraiser will feature local acts The Moody Jews, Carmel n the Closers and Briar Boots at 7 p.m. Friday at Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. It costs $20 at eventbrite.com.

▪ Ska-punk superheroes The Aquabats will roar into action at 8 p.m. Friday at the Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. It’s $20 general ($25 at the door), $45-$55 reserved, at TicketWeb. Opening: PPL MVR.

▪ Montana bluegrass band The Lil Smokies will liven up The Olympic, 1009 Main St., at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com, $17 at the door.

▪ Be Reckless on Friday night. Idaho favorites Reckless Kelly are back in town for an 8 p.m. country-rock concert at the Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., in Garden City. Tickets are $20-$59.50, at eventbrite.com.

▪ Indie-rock band Pile is the star of the show at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. Tickets are $13 at TicketWeb or $15 at the door. Opening: Slow Code, Western Daughter.

▪ Pianist John Nilsen returns to Boise for shows at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hillview United Methodist Church, 8525 W. Ustick Road, 7 p.m Saturday at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6500 W. Overland Road, and at noon Sunday at Caldwell United Methodist Church, 824 E. Logan St. All shows are $10.

▪ Seattle instrumental dance band Polyrhythmics will get rumps shaking at 8 p.m. Saturday at the The Olympic, 1009 Main St. Tickets are $12 at eventbrite.com, $15 at the door. Opening: Marshall Poole.

▪ Black Belt Eagle Scout, aka singer-songwriter Katherine Paul, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St. It’s $10 at TicketWeb, $12 at the door. Opening: Hikes.

It’s party time Saturday, Boise. Brewer's Haven Facebook

4. Go pickin’

Are you addicted to that reality TV show “American Pickers”? Love the idea of trash transformed into treasure? You’re in luck. Another edition of the Pickin’ Treasure Valley Vintage Show & Artisan Market is happening from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Admission is $7 (good all weekend); children younger than 12 get in free. You’ll find vintage items, old furniture, signs, jewelry, artisan creations, jewelry, gourmet grub and more. Online: pastblessingsfarm.com.

Pickin’ Treasure Valley Vintage Show & Artisan Market

5. Attend the BSU game

After a shootout last weekend at San Jose State, it’s time for the Broncos to settle down and take care of business at Albertsons Stadium. Kicking off at 8:15 p.m., No. 21 Boise State (7-1) hosts Wyoming (6-2) in an important game for future bowl considerations. And with an expected daytime high of 60 degrees, night temperatures shouldn’t be too frosty. Tickets are available for $25-$69 general, $25-$67 seniors, $24-$39 juniors, at 208-426-4737 or broncosports.com. Prefer to enjoy a beer from the comfort of your La-Z-Boy? Check out the game live on ESPN.