Believe, Boise! Cher to perform first Idaho concert since 2003. (And last here ever?)

Cher performs during the “Here We Go Again” tour at the Fiserv Forum on Sun, May 12, 2019, in Milwaukee. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) Invision/AP

When Cher last dazzled Boise fans with two massive shows, she called it her “Living Proof: The Farewell Tour.”

Seventeen years later, the original pop diva isn’t pretending to wave goodbye — even if that’s probably the reality.

Cher’s “Here We Go Again Tour” will thunder into the Ford Idaho Center on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday at ICTickets. The majority of seats will range from $39.95 to $159.95, but diehard fans will pay $499.95 for the front row, and VIP programs will be offered. The opening act will be Nile Rodgers and Chic.

A traveling, 15-truck spectacle so extravagant that it carries its own stage, Cher’s concert will bring all the titanic set pieces and glittery costume changes that made her Idaho visits so unforgettable in December 2002 and June 2003. Back then, the first concert sold out in four hours — more than 13,000 tickets — so organizers added another.

The new tour mixes familiar Sonny & Cher hits such as “I Got You Babe” with dance-floor anthems — yep, “Believe” — and even ABBA covers, since Cher’s new (and 26th) studio album, “Dancing Queen,” is a tribute to the Swedish band. (Cher, you might recall, showed up in the 2018 movie “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and sang “Fernando.”)

Music is only part of the magic, of course. During the show, which runs about 100 minutes long, Cher wears a Viking outfit. She rides a mechanical elephant. She duets with her late husband, Sonny Bono, via a massive video screen. Dancers flank her, unleashing eye-popping moves. Aerial acrobats twirl above the stage.

Cher isn’t bidding her fans farewell — yet. But unless you can turn back time, it’s reasonable to treat this as her final Idaho show. (Even if she recently was mentioned as a future possibility for an Albertsons Stadium concert.) Cher might look decades younger — and still perform like an unstoppable force — but she’ll be almost 74 when she arrives in Nampa.

And in case you were wondering? Yes, “If I Could Turn Back Time” definitely will be on the setlist.